R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says Lady Gaga Denounced The Rapper To ‘Win An Oscar’, Per ‘Access Hollywood’

R. Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, shared an statement with Access Hollywood on Thursday afternoon — claiming that his client has not committed any crimes and his accusers are simply exploiting the situation for personal gain. In particular, Greenberg called out Lady Gaga, who recently removed her 2013 duet with R. Kelly “Do What U Want (With My Body)” from streaming services, and apologized for working with him. Greenberg accused Gaga of condemning R. Kelly to “help her win an Oscar.”

“Mr. Kelly appreciates that she recognized his immense talent and collaborated with him to help her career, but finds it regrettable that she is now exploiting this controversy to try and help her in her effort to win an Oscar,” the statement read.

Greenberg reportedly said the same of other victims and advocates, accusing them of using the incident as a way to gain fame.

“It is unfortunate the extent people want to put his past relationships under a microscope for their own personal gain,” Greenberg said. “But no one complained when they were living the glamorous life as a rockstar groupie or girlfriend. There are no victims — there are only those now exploiting Mr. Kelly for their 15 minutes of TMZ fame.”

An earlier story from the Inquisitr reported that Gaga shared her apology to her Instagram Story on Thursday, after fans called her out for working with the rapper. She explained that she wrote the song as a way to cope with the trauma she received after experiencing sexual assault herself, but understands now that her thinking was “twisted.”

She continued to say that, although she made a poor choice in the past, she will continue to advocate for victims of sexual assault in the future. Gaga ended her statement by saying that she would remove the song from streaming services, and will not work with R. Kelly again.

Greenberg also appeared in an interview on Good Morning America on Friday to dismiss the allegations made against his client. R, Kelly’s attorney again insisted that the rapper did not commit sexual crimes of any sort, according to E! News.

In terms of R. Kelly’s plans for legal action, Greenberg said that there will “hopefully” be a lawsuit against Lifetime — in reference to the six-part docu-series Surviving R. Kelly that the network recently aired. The series allowed several victims, as well as other stars who worked with the rapper, to share their stories and to expose R. Kelly’s alleged crimes.

“People shouldn’t be able to do this to someone,” Greenberg said of the series.