Ashley Graham Puts On Extremely Busty Display In Plunging Suit On ‘The Late Late Show’

Ashley Graham stopped by the Late Late Show with James Corden set, and the star turned heads with her dazzling outfit as soon as she arrived.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to show off her look, the plus-size model looked stunning in a tailor-made black suit, one which featured a jacket with a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The gorgeous blazer also featured sheer lace sleeves and shiny details on the collar and pockets, while her pants also boasted lace details. Ashley completed the look with black sandal heels, and her hair was styled into a high ponytail. A few loose tresses tumbled down to help frame her face. She accessorized her hairstyle with some glitzy hair pins, and wore several hoop earrings to bring an extra sparkle to her already sassy outfit.

Her makeup — which can be seen in several photos that her makeup artist, Allan Avendaño, posted on his own Instagram page — consisted of a dramatic smoky eye, a natural-looking pink lipstick shade, and lots of highlighter to make her face look more radiant. In one of Ashley’s Instagram Stories, she can be seen posing up a storm backstage while several people photograph her astonishing look. Celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan also posted photos of Ashley’s look on her Instagram account — photos which she captioned, “No one works a #powerpony the way @ashleygraham does!”

The Sports Illustrated babe was on The Late Late Show on Thursday to promote the second season of her show American Beauty Star, which she both presents and executive-produces, per the Daily Mail.

“I’ve been modeling for 20 years, I know a thing or two about a little hair and makeup,” she told the British talk show host.

When asked about how hard it was to cut people from the show, she said that she usually didn’t have any issues with it — but that it also really hit her hard when one specific person left — a moment she says will be shown on the series.

“I don’t know why, I was connected to this one person. I cried,” she admitted.

While on the show, Ashley and James showed off their singing skills by performing their own version of Billy Joel’s 1977 hit tune “Just The Way You Are,” complete with lyrics that promoted body positivity.

“Don’t go dieting because it’s New Year’s / Don’t feel pressured to lose some weight / I love your body / Enjoy the food you eat / Embrace the mirror you look great,” the duo belted out.