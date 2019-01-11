Mario Lopez & Wife Courtney Announce She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 3

Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney kicked the new year off with some exciting news. The couple is expecting a baby in the summer and, judging by the photos they both shared to Instagram, the whole family is delighted about the impending arrival.

On Friday afternoon, Lopez and his wife shared the news with their collective 1.4 million followers. On Courtney’s Instagram profile, she posted pics of the whole family. The first photo shows Mario kissing her growing baby bump, while the second and third photos show their children Gia and Dominic wearing “Best Big Sister” and “Best Big Brother” t-shirts, respectively. Julio Cesar Chavez Lopez, the family’s French Bulldog, was not going to be outdone by his human counterparts — and proudly sported a “Big Brother” tee as well.

Mario posted a video on his Instagram account, alerting his fans about a “Lopez family update.” Gia Francesca, 8, shared, “I still do gymnastics, dance, piano, and I’m very busy at school.” Dominic “Nico” Luciano, 5, informed everyone about his activities — which includes jiu-jitsu. Mario said, “I’m crazy with work as usual.”

“Mrs. Lopez, what about you?” Mario asked his wife.

“I’m having a baby!” she replied.

Courtney turned to the side and lifted up her black shirt. She showed off her pregnant stomach while rubbing it.

The kids were visibly excited, and could not contain their joy that they were going to have a new sibling — jumping up and down while screaming. Mario Lopez seemed exuberant as he proudly declared that they were adding to the team, and that they were going to be a party of five.

The couple is expecting the baby in July. They have not determined whether the baby will be a boy or a girl yet. When asked whether they wanted a brother or sister, Gia shouted that she wanted a girl, while Nico wants a boy.

Mario ended the video by saying that the baby’s sex remains in question. He said that they were “so blessed,” and ended the recording.

In the two hours since they have shared the news, Mario’s post has garnered over 173,000 likes — while Courtney’s post has nearly 44,000. Fans are flooding the couple with love, and are congratulating them on the pregnancy.

“Congratulations Familia Lopez! FELICIDADES,” one fan wrote.

“Yay!!!!! Congratulations @courtneym_lopez and @mariolopezextra!!! So so happy for you guys!!!! The kids look so excited and Gia is going to be such an amazing helper!!” another user gushed.

“Ahh so excited for you guys! Family of 5 here we come,” a third Instagram follower quipped.