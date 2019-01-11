Behati Prinsloo Talks About Postpartum Depression: ‘It Was Difficult To Get Back Into Normal Life’

Postpartum depression does not discriminate against anyone, even celebrities.

Recently, model Behati Prinsloo opened up about a number of topics in an interview with Net-A-Porter, including the struggles that she faced after the birth of her first child. As fans of the 30-year-old know, she and husband Adam Levine welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose Levine, in September of 2016. Then, this past February, Prinsloo gave birth to another girl, Gio Grace Levine. And while she is incredibly happy to be a mother, she says she struggled more after the birth of Dusty.

“After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression and it was difficult to get back into normal life. But after the second one everything felt so much easier; it was easier for me to workout, breastfeeding was easier.”

The mother of two also detailed the struggles of being a working mother and how she’s finding the balance a little bit tricky at times.

“I’m [currently] keeping work very casual and not trying to be everywhere and show that I’m ‘back’ – it’s tough being a mom,” she dished to the publication. “I did the Victoria’s Secret show eight months after I had Gio. I felt so empowered. I was like, ‘I can do this, I have two kids.’ It was a beautiful journey; I loved being pregnant and I enjoyed getting back to work.”

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, Prinsloo also took the opportunity to share the unusual way that she and Adam Levine met. According to the Victoria’s Secret model, she and Levine started emailing each other before they actually met in person. And Prinsloo says that she actually “fell in love” with Levine over email before meeting him in person.

Originally, the pair was introduced by a mutual friend who suggested Prinsloo for an upcoming music video that required a female to do a few action scenes. The friend suggested that Levine ask Prinsloo because she is a tomboy at heart and the friend thought that she would be down for anything.

“I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email.”

A month later, the pair met in person and Levine took out Prinsloo to dinner in Los Angeles. Just like via email, Prinsloo said that she fell for Adam right away in person, even calling it love at first sight. Now, the couple shares two beautiful children together and they could not be happier.