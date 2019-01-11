Elizabeth Smart ‘Thrilled’ Jayme Closs Found, Urges People To Support Teen As Additional Information Emerges

Many people across the country still remember the trauma that Elizabeth Smart endured when she was 14 years old. Smart was kidnapped, and was missing for nine months back in 2002. Now, she has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate another missing teen who has been found alive.

The disappearance of Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs had been making headlines across the country for nearly three months. Jayme went missing after her parents were murdered in their home, but the teen was found alive and safe about 70 miles from her home on Thursday night.

Now, Smart is opening up via her Instagram page about this big news, and she says that she is thrilled for this miracle. Elizabeth posted the note early Friday morning, sharing a photo of Jayme alongside a lengthy note.

Smart writes that she is praying for Jayme and her family, hopeful that they can have a joyous reunion. Elizabeth also wrote that she hopes people can be mindful of the family’s privacy as they work to find a new normal.

As many will remember with Smart’s story, she had been kidnapped from her Utah bedroom by Brian David Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee. During her nine months of captivity, Elizabeth endured significant sexual abuse. Now, she is married and has three children — and she’s been an outspoken advocate on the topic of child abduction.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier, 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson has been arrested in Jayme’s kidnapping. Patterson is accused of murdering the teen’s parents in their Barron, Wisconsin, home — and then kidnapping, and holding, the teen until she was found Thursday.

The investigation is still evolving, and people are anxious for additional details about Patterson and his motive. So far, it has been shared that Patterson seemed to have targeted Closs for abduction. He did not have a prior criminal record.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson faces charges in the case of Jayme Closs, the Wisconsin girl found alive months after her parents were killed https://t.co/h6O3CcYs2d pic.twitter.com/lLoKDZ0MYY — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 11, 2019

Jayme was examined at a hospital on Thursday night, and is expected to be reunited with family soon. At this point, specifics regarding what Closs endured during her time with Patterson has not been detailed.

Elizabeth Smart and her father, Ed, have previously spoken out for — and connected with — victims in other similar cases, like those involving Jaycee Dugard and Shawn Hornbeck. In her Instagram post, Elizabeth added hashtags about finding normal and of not victim blaming, concepts that will certainly be essential for Jayme Closs and her extended family in the days to come.

The country is celebrating the fact that Jayme Closs has been found alive and well — and that she will soon be with her extended family again. However, she certainly has a long road ahead in the wake of the murder of her parents, and in having been held captive for nearly three months. Support from those persons such as Elizabeth Smart may well be essential in helping the Wisconsin teen push forward during this difficult time.