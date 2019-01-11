Former Trump Organization VP Says He Was ‘Never’ A Good Dealmaker: ‘It Is Always Someone Else’s Fault’

Barbara Res, who was a top executive at the Trump Organization, gave her opinion on Trump's dealmaking skills to MSNBC’s Ari Melber.

One of Donald Trump’s biggest achievements has been to project himself as a successful “dealmaker,” one who could help to unite Washington using his negotiation skills. A major campaign promise was that he would build a border wall, and make Mexico pay for it. But the recent impasse — one which has seen Democrats refusing to yield to Trump’s demand to fund the planned border wall — has raised questions about Trump’s “dealmaking” skills, and whether or not he can actually live up to his ambitious campaign promises.

Barbara Res, who formerly worked as the vice president of Trump Organization, diminished any hopes of a positive outcome arising from the shutdown. She claimed that people who know Trump well were never convinced that his “dealmaking” would work in Washington, according to the Huffington Post.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber, Res went on to slam Trump’s “terrible dealmaking” skills, claiming that Trump would threaten everyone with a lawsuit if they didn’t agree with his demands.

“I never thought he was a great dealmaker, to be honest with you. In terms of taking the responsibility for the buck, he just would never do it. It’s not in his DNA. He’s never responsible. It is always someone else’s fault.”

Res was not the only Trump associate who slammed him for the current impasse on MSNBC, with his The Art of the Deal co-writer — Tony Schwartz — also calling the president out.

Schwartz said that the business deals which he “unfortunately described 30 years ago” in the book were mostly deals which turned out to be “failures” for Trump’s companies.

“And the number of deals he’s made over the years since then have overwhelmingly been failures,” Schwartz told Melber, adding that Trump was “really one of the worst” dealmakers he’s come across.

Donald Trump is facing a high degree of public criticism for one of the U.S. government’s longest shutdowns. As reported by the Inquisitr, 800,000 federal workers received no paycheck this week amid concerns that the president may declare a “national emergency” to have his wall funded.

Constitutional experts say that won’t be an easy option for Trump, as such a move would open the administration up to many legal hurdles.Trump continues to negotiate with Democrats over the wall’s funding, although the legislative gridlock is currently showing no immediate signs of relief. Both Trump and his Democratic opponents on the other side of the bargaining table, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, took to prime time television to make their case to the public on Tuesday, January 8.