‘Teen Mom 2’ News: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Threatens To ‘Slap The S**t Out Of’ Kids If Transgender

David Eason was fired from 'Teen Mom 2' due to his past homophobic comments.

Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, continues to stay in the headlines due to his controversial behavior.

Following comments from a number of his former Teen Mom 2 co-stars, who have expressed concern for the safety of those around him, Radar Online shared a report in which Eason was seen going on a social media rant in which he told his fans and followers he would “slap the s**t” out of his kids if they were transgender.

“Serious question, what would you do if one of your kids came to you and said, ‘Dad I think I should be a boy/girl?” a fan asked Eason on Facebook.

“I would slap the s**t out of them,” Eason replied.

Previously, Eason spoke of his disgust with the LGBTQ community on his Twitter page, labeling gay people as “abominations” and telling his online audience he will encourage his kids to avoid the community at all costs before getting the ax from MTV.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement to People magazine in February of last year. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

While Eason won’t be facing any more action from MTV, he’s frequently been faced with backlash from his fans and followers on Instagram, many of whom are completely disgusted by Eason’s numerous anti-LGBTQ statements.

Another way David Eason has gotten under the skin of his Instagram fans and followers is by sharing images of the Confederate flag, which is associated by many with slavery.

Following David Eason’s latest statements regarding the transgender community, one person asked David what he would do if one of his kids believed they’d been born in the wrong body and wanted to change themselves.

“Born in the wrong body?” he asked. “Well instead of getting body implants maybe they should have a new brain implanted?”

Although Eason has been fired from Teen Mom 2, his wife and her children, including 1-year-old Ensley, who he shares with the reality star, are expected to be featured on the show’s upcoming new episodes. As for his older children, it’s not yet clear whether fans will see any of Kaden or Maryssa on the show.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9, which premieres on Monday, January 14 at 9 p.m. on MTV.