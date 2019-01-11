Farrah Abraham Reveals How She Gets Out Her Aggression

She says that she loves 'boxing her brains out.'

Farrah Abraham is no stranger to reality television. The former Teen Mom OG star has most recently been featured on MTV’s show Ex on the Beach.

On a recent episode of the show, Farrah was faced with her ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran. The former couple dated for about two-years before ultimately calling it quits. The two seemingly ended on bad terms, and the face-to-face meeting was full of drama.

According to Pop Culture, Simon explained why he had decided to appear on Ex on the Beach, saying, “We broke up about 9 or 10 months ago and I never talked to her again after that. We ended on bad terms — the only reason I came here was to make my peace with Farrah. She’s really hard to get along with, so it’s gonna be interesting.”

Of course, dealing with an ex will undoubtedly stir up some negative emotions — and Farrah went on to reveal how she gets out her aggression.

“I love boxing my brains out, getting all the aggression out,” she said.

Farrah is no stranger to boxing, either. The former Teen Mom OG star was set to appear in a celebrity boxing match. She was scheduled to fight Flavor of Love star Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander. Although she ultimately dropped out of the boxing match, she spent time training for the event. The reality show star shared several posts on social media spanning the time of her training.

Fans were first introduced to Farrah Abraham when she was just 16 years old. She was filmed for the hit MTV show 16 and Pregnant, and her episode was featured on the first season of the show. Many of the girls from 16 and Pregnant went on to Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 to continue to share their stories. When the series initially premiered, no one knew how popular it would become — or that the girls would be sharing their stories nearly a decade later.

Farrah appeared on Teen Mom with co-stars Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood. The cameras watched as Farrah cared for her daughter, Sophia. Farrah’s story was especially heart-wrenching, as she had revealed that the father of her daughter had passed away in a tragic car accident only a few months before their daughter was born.

Although Teen Mom took a short hiatus, Farrah was brought back when the show came back as Teen Mom OG. That was short-lived, though, as Farrah was fired in February of 2018.