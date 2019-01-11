Jake Thomas Patterson Named As Suspect In Jayme Closs Case [Photos]

Jake Thomas Patterson has been named as the 21-year-old suspect who has been arrested in the Jayme Closs kidnapping case in Wisconsin. The 13-year-old Closs was found alive on Thursday night, having been missing since October 15. Jayme disappeared after her parents were brutally murdered in their home that night.

News 8000 covered the press conference that occurred Friday morning, one offering additional details regarding Jayme’s recovery. Jake Thomas Patterson is said to be a Douglas County resident, and he was arrested about 10 minutes after emergency personnel connected with Jayme.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Closs was found about 70 miles north of where she disappeared in October. Jayme managed to escape the home where she was being held, and she encountered a woman walking her dog — who immediately helped her to a neighbor’s home to call 911.

Information is rapidly emerging in this case alongside Jayme’s recovery, and a lot of details have yet to be revealed. During the Friday morning press conference which shared updates with the press, the sheriff held up a mugshot of Patterson. He is expected to be charged with two counts of homicide, as well as kidnapping.

Patterson reportedly was not employed — and he is said to have gone to great lengths to keep Jayme hidden, as well as to conceal his involvement. It seems that he had been staying in the same home where he grew up, but it is not known if he had been there with Closs since allegedly kidnapping her.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says that Jayme did not know Patterson before she was abducted by him. In addition, he was not on the radar of law enforcement officials before Closs was found. Patterson reportedly does not have a previous criminal background.

This is the mugshot of the suspect, 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson. Expected to be charged w/ 2 counts of homicide and kidnapping. Authorities say he had zero criminal history. @fox6wakeup @fox6now #BarronCounty pic.twitter.com/OlnJR5EQJw — Angelica Duria (@angelicaduria) January 11, 2019

The Journal Sentinel details that Patterson was arrested without incident by a sheriff’s deputy in Douglas County. Apparently, the deputy spotted a car similar to what Jayme was able to describe after she was found. The murder and kidnapping suspect was found slightly down the road from his family’s residence.

So far, authorities indicate that they believe Jayme had been specifically targeted by her abductor. However, additional details on that front have not been revealed yet, nor has a motive been detailed.

BREAKING: Barron County Sheriff says Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs has been found alive. | https://t.co/edjhrUM2FZ pic.twitter.com/0KrBcoFN8l — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) January 11, 2019

Neighbors detail that the Patterson family moved into their area about 15 years ago. Jake and his brother were raised in the home, and attended nearby Minong High School. The parents have since moved to another home, but kept the home in question. Both Jake and his brother frequently used the home.

Another press conference is scheduled for Friday afternoon, one where additional details will be revealed. Jayme was reportedly examined at a hospital Thursday night, and is expected to be reunited with extended family at some point on Friday.