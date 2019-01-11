Cara Delevingne Calls Out 50,000 People Who Unfollowed Her After She Slammed R. Kelly

On Thursday afternoon, Cara Delevingne joined several other fellow celebrities in speaking out against the criminal acts of R. Kelly. Within hours of posting her message on Instagram, the model-turned-actress lost 50,000 followers. The drop in her follower count wasn’t enough to silence Delevingne, though. Instead, she shared her thoughts on the loss in a brutally honest follow-up post, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The 26-year-old Paper Towns star shared a photo of herself making a silly frowning face in her armored costume for Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets to start the message on a funny note.

“This is me realizing I lost more than 50,000 followers yesterday after posting about @rkelly,” Delevingne said. “Every time I say something real, something I truly believe, something others may think of as controversial, something that makes people think and ask questions, I lose followers.”

She continued on to say that those who have unfollowed her prefer silence over confrontation and are “moving backwards.”

Delevingne also added a personal note by saying that she wishes to be more confrontational in 2019 and speak out against injustice despite being taught to stay silent for much of her life.

“Silence causes suppression and suppression causes sickness. Not anymore!” she wrote. “Goodbye silence and backwards followers, hello confrontation and forward thinkers. It’s going to be a loud year xxx #MuteRKelly.”

Earlier on Thursday, Delevingne took to Instagram to comment on the new Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly. The six-part series dives into the allegations of sexual, mental, and physical abuse made against the 52-year-old R&B singer throughout his career, according to Lifetime. Specifically, the series discusses the women that R. Kelly reportedly held against their will in Chicago, Illinois, and Atlanta, Georgia.

“My heart goes out to all the victims of his emotional and physical abuse and their families. This man is a predator that feeds of power and in my opinion is far worse than Harvey Weinstein and needs to be held accountable,” Delevingne said in her post, which Vogue reported.

Weinstein, a famed film producer, is being investigated after allegations of sexual abuse. As Delevingne went on to point out, R. Kelly is not undergoing an official investigation.

The actress also said that R. Kelly’s fans, herself included, knew of his actions but continued to support his career, allowing him to continue his abuse. She ended her message by thanking Lady Gaga, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, Jada Pinkett Smith, Keke Palmer, and Vince Staples, all of whom came forward to speak out against R. Kelly.