Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out In All Black Amid Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Engagement Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in California this week with her children and opted for an all-black ensemble.

According to a January 11 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was seen out with her two sons, Mason and Reign Disick, at Mammoth Lakes in Cali this week. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star held hands with her oldest son as another woman carried little Reign on her hip.

Kourtney looks solemn in the paparazzi photos, as she dons a pair of black slacks and an oversized black velvet button up, long sleeved shirt. Kardashian had her shirt buttoned in the middle, leaving the top and the bottom open. She added a pair of black boots to finish off the look.

Kardashian had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled straight as it fell around her face while she walked through town with her kids. Kourt also donned a full face of makeup, which included dark brows and lashes, and her usual bronzed glow with nude lips.

Meanwhile, Mason sported a pair of dark gray shorts, a camo print T-shirt, sneakers, and a chain around his neck, while his little brother, Reign, wore gray sweatpants, a black crewneck sweatshirt, and black sneakers.

Kourtney Kardashian and kids headed off for the fun winter trip as rumors that her baby daddy, Scott Disick, may be ready to pop the question to his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, surfaced.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources tell Hollywood Life that Scott was spotted shopping for engagement rings, and that he may even be planning a big Valentine’s Day proposal.

“Scott was spotted earlier this week at Polacheck’s luxe jewelry store in Calabasas browsing engagement rings, diamond necklaces, and other expensive gifts. Polacheck’s is the same high-end jeweler Scott has shopped at many times in the past and has surprised Kourtney with diamond watches and other gifts in the past. But this time it looked like he might have been shopping for Sofia,” an insider told the outlet of Disick’s shopping trip.

Recently, Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia have worked passed any issues that they may have had. The weekend before Christmas the trio was spotted vacationing together in Mexico with Kardashian and Disick’s three children. Later, they rang in the New Year in Aspen with Kourt’s famous family.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.