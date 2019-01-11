‘B&B’ Spoilers For Monday, January 14: Reece’s Masterplan Set In Motion When Flo Meets Steffy

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 14 reveal that although many believe that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) has been betting his sorrows away in gambling halls, he has actually been scheming to bring his old friend Florence (Katrina Bowden) to town. It seems as if the doctor did not burn all his bridges and he will summon Flo to Los Angeles, per Highlight Hollywood.

Hope’s Baby Supposedly Died On ‘Bold And The Beautiful’

After the death of Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) baby, Reese has not been himself. Even his daughter Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) noted the change in her father. She attributed it to the fact that he had not been sleeping and presumed that he blamed himself for Beth’s death.

Reese admitted that the night that Hope went into labor was the worst night of his life, and told Zoe that she was not there and did not know what happened. Although many B&B fans speculate that Beth did not die, it seems as if Hope and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) believe Reese’s version of events for now.

Reese Knows Taylor & Steffy Want To Adopt A Baby

Reese now wants to do Taylor Hayes a huge favor. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Reese was very interested to learn that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wanted to adopt a sibling for Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) to grow up with. At the time, Reese had mentioned that a private adoption would cost in the region of $50,000. Taylor had said that she would pay 10 times that amount to ensure her granddaughter’s happiness.

B&B spoilers state that Steffy will feel that adoption is her only option now that Beth did not make it. She will be missing Phoebe next week, and this will lead her to take positive steps to adopt a baby.

Reese Summons Flo

As Inquisitr shared, Katrina Bowden will join the cast in the recurring role of Flo on Monday, January 14. Reese will pull some strings and get Flo on a plane to Los Angeles, impressing Taylor with his contacts when she meets her on Monday. Flo is experienced in handling adoptions and will be able to streamline the process considerably.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Flo will take a liking to Steffy when they are introduced to each other. But spoilers also hint that Flo and Reese’s history will be exposed when he asks her for a favor. Does Reese already have a baby for Steffy to adopt?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.