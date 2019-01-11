Watch West Ham United Vs Arsenal Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Premier League Rivals In London Derby

The Premier League is back after a weekend of FA Cup action.

After a week of domestic cup action, Premier League returns on Saturday. The afternoon kickoff will see London derby rivals West Ham and Arsenal taking on each other. It is a match you can watch online by checking out the streaming links provided below.

Arsenal remain firmly in the top-four race, but any hopes the fans may have harbored of acquiring reinforcements in the January transfer window were all but extinguished at the West Ham pre-match conference. Manager Unai Emery revealed that the club won’t be signing any players on a permanent basis before summer.

“We cannot sign anyone permanently,” Emery said ahead of Arsenal’s game, according to Sky Sports. “Only loan players this January.”

That is unlikely to be welcome news for Arsenal fans — who are also witnessing one of their longest-serving players, Aaron Ramsey, leaving on a free transfer to Italian champions Juventus when the current season ends. Emery, however, commended Ramsey’s professionalism, and said that he had no doubts that the Welsh player will do his best to help the team achieve its targets this season.

The reverse of this game took place in late August, when Arsenal defeated West Ham 3-1 to register their first win of the season. This win came after consecutive losses to Manchester City and Chelsea. But Emery knows the task won’t be easy against a reinvigorated West Ham side, who — despite their troubles — have performed well in Manuel Pellegrini’s first year in charge. Having won five of the last eight games in the league, the Chilean said that his team won’t be defensive-minded, and would take the game to Arsenal in front of 60,000 home fans, according to the BBC.

“I insist on the big team mentality because we are in a big club with 60,000 people behind us and we want to improve… As a team we want to work better than we did in the first half of the season and to do that we have to beat the top clubs.”

Arsenal will also be boosted by the return of six players to full training, with five of those being defenders. Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Konstantinos Mavropanos, and Mesut Ozil are all fit to face West Ham on Saturday. As for West Ham, striker Marko Arnautovic seems to be riddled with reports t hat he wants to leave London this month to play in China, while Fabian Balbuena remains on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery.

Former Arsenal player Samir Nasri — who returns to the game after an 18-month ban because of an intravenous drip treatment he received in Los Angeles — will expect to make his Premier League debut for West Ham against his old club. This adds another layer of friction to what already promises to be an intense affair.

Start Time, Live Streaming

The match kicks off at 12:30 p.m. local time (7:30 am EST, and 6:00 pm IST) at the London Stadium.

To catch the live stream of the West Ham United vs Arsenal match in the United States, you can log into NBC Sports Live Extra, or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app for mobile devices. You will need log-in credentials to watch the game.

If Premier League fans intend to watch the game without a paid subscription, you can sign up for a free trial on streaming TV packages such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. These services require a subscription fee, but since they offer a week-long free trial, you can cancel the subscription after watching the game on Saturday.

For fans in the U.K., West Ham vs. Arsenal will live stream on the Sky Sports NOW TV service, while fans in India can tune into Hotstar to catch the game online.

Some streaming links for the West Ham vs. Arsenal game will also be available on reddit.