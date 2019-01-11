Ariana Grande Busts Out Of Black Bustier Bra In Latest Stunning Instagram Snap

Pop star Ariana Grande has the endless support of her fans, especially following a particularly hard 2018. One of the ways the singer thanks them is by sharing stunning new photos to her social media accounts, which she did just last night.

On Thursday, January 11, the Thank U, Next singer indulged her incredible 142 million person Instagram fan base with a sexy new snap to her account on the photo sharing social media platform that made her followers go wild.

The heart racing photo appears to be set in a dark room, with Ariana spotlighted by a glowing green light. The musician stunned in a skimpy black bustier bra with one strap appearing to slink down her shoulder and the sexy piece of lingerie displaying an ample amount of the singer’s cleavage for her followers, who were quick to compliment the star’s breathtaking beauty.

Rocking her signature high ponytail, some of which gently fell over her shoulder, Ariana sported a bold make-up look featuring a dark lipstick on her pursed lips and a unique, thick black cat-winged eyeliner drawn along the crease of her eye lid, which was easy to see since the pop star posed with her eyes closed. Her shimmering highlighter sparkled under the ominous light, which one follower even noted she was “jealous” of.

In less than 12 hours of going live, the photo was awarded more than 3.1 million likes from the singer’s fans who were clearly appreciative of the steamy shot.

Ariana did not provide any context to the photo, posting it without a caption, though she did tag her camera man and good friend Alfredo Flores in the sexy shot, leading her fans to believe there may be a new music video coming in the future.

“Okay we’re definitely getting a music video,” one of Ariana’s fans commented on the photo.

“Maybe 7 rings music video, or maybe nasa?????” another one questioned among the sea of more than 25,000 comments the picture garnered.

Fans have been speculating another new tune from the singer after she shared another photo to Instagram yesterday teasing a new single expected to be titled 7 Rings, which, according to the post, will drop in just a week on January 18.

According to US Weekly, many fans think the latest follow up to Thank U, Next and Imagine will sample a track from Biggie Smalls since she has recently shared a number of clips of herself with her pet pig Piggie Smallz listening to some of the rapper’s iconic music.