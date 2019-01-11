Lady Gaga Didn’t Write Raunchy R. Kelly Duet With Rapper In Mind, Reports ‘Page Six’

Lady Gaga did not write the raunchy tune she recorded with disgraced rapper R. Kelly “Do What U Want (With My Body)” with him in mind, reported Page Six. The entertainment site reported that a source close to Lady Gaga noted the song began as a project with Chicago-based DJ White Shadow.

“The song existed before R. Kelly. She didn’t write it with him in mind. She wrote it not having any idea about him working on it,” the source alleged to Page Six.

“The decision for him to come on was after it had already been written, but it was not an intentional reference to his [alleged] behavior. I don’t think she knew about the legitimacy, or the extent, of his behavior at the time,” the source explained of the 2013 collaboration.

The A Star is Born actress penned an emotional letter to her fans on her Instagram story on January 10, following a social media silence regarding her collaboration with the disgraced rapper.

“As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and the video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” Lady Gaga said in her Instagram story statement.

“If I could go back and have a talk with my younger self I’d tell her to go through the therapy I have since then so that I could understand the confused post-traumatic state that I was in. I can’t go back but I can go forward and continue to support women, men, and people of all sexual identities and of all races, who are victims of sexual assault,” Gaga noted.

Kelly’s reportedly under criminal investigation in Atlanta and Chicago.

The accusations against Kelly came to the public’s consciousness after the premiere of the Lifetime documentary special Surviving R. Kelly.

The special details, per its official Lifetime site, a focus on R. Kelly’s career and lifestyle, which has been riddled with allegations of abuse, predatory behavior, and pedophilia. Survivors and people from R. Kelly’s inner circle have come forward with new allegations about his sexual, mental, and physical abuse of women in the docu-series.

The Lifetime site alleges that until this documentary, Kelly’s “history of alleged abuse of underage African American girls has, until recently, been largely ignored by mainstream media.”

Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.