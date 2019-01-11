Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of North West Trying On Mommy’s Flame Heels

North West is quickly becoming a young fashionista just like her mother Kim Kardashian. On Friday morning, the 38-year-old mother of three shared a photo of her 5-year-old daughter trying on a pair of neon heels straight out of Kim’s closet, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The photo, which appeared on Twitter and Instagram Stories, showed North’s feet in neon orange and pink heels with flames flying out of the back of the shoes. Behind North sat two shiny Lois Vuitton gray and blue duffel bags.

“North in my closet,” the caption on Twitter read.

The heels were obviously a few sizes too big for North, but many of Kim’s followers noted that the little girl is well on her way to being the same shoe size as her mother.

“The fact that you and your daughter have almost the same shoe size,” one user wrote with a shocked face emoji.

“Enjoy because they grow up so fast!” another said.

A few even noticed North’s power stance in the shoes and commented that she is a young model in training.

“The stance! This is a super model in the making,” someone wrote with a heart and a laughing emoji.

North in my closet ✨ pic.twitter.com/kAarAobhsP — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 11, 2019

Also on Kim’s Instagram Stories was a video of several pairs of kids’ Yeezy sneakers for Kim and Kanye West’s little ones. In addition to North, the couple also shares Saint, 3, and Chicago, who is about to turn 1 this month.

“Oh my god, you guys, look at these new samples that just came for all the kids! How cute!” Kim said off-screen. “Are these not so fresh? So excited.”

In addition to new shoes, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also recently showered the little girls of the family with miniature Louis Vuitton handbags, according to E! News. Kim shared a photo on Instagram earlier this week of the six black bags for North and Chicago, as well as her nieces Stormi, Penelope, True, and Dream. She also bought one for herself and one extra “for the future,” as she explained later on Twitter.

Kim and Kanye are expecting a fourth child, a boy, via surrogate. However, the reality television star explained that this will be their last addition to the family because of how busy the parents are.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” she admitted, according to People. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”