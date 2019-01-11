’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Larissa & Colt Get In Epic Fight Over Porn

The explosive relationship between 90 Day Fiance‘s Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima reached yet another boiling point late Thursday — or early Friday — after they got in a bloody fight, TMZ reports. The pair came to blows after allegedly arguing about porn, in an argument that got so out of control that police were forced to intervene.

Photos show Larissa with a scratched and bloody face — and red lacerations over her body. She says that she and her husband got into a fight when she found emails from the adult entertainment company ManyVids on Colt’s phone. Apparently, he created an account with the porn company, and used it to purchase videos.

Larissa claims that she scratched Colt in self-defense after he hurt her, and that he was doing things to antagonize the reality TV star. In one image, Larissa shows her bloody and swollen face with the caption “colt called the cops on me we argue.”

In another, she claims that she was injured — but that Colt called the police first. She said that she decided not to call law enforcement because she was worried about being deported.

“As you see, I’m really hurt but he called the police first,” Larissa said. “I need an attorney, please, I need someone to help me.”

In another post showing Larissa being attended to by medical professionals, she says that she was safe at a friends house.

“I was nervous thinking that I would be arrested today because when I tried to call the cops, Colt took my phone and called the cops on me. Thank God, this life of abuse and manipulation is over. I received medical help and I’m safe at my friends house,” she wrote.

Earlier, the 32-year-old shared a picture showing her lacerated, bandaged finger — saying that she cut her fingertip a few days ago while trying to help a suicidal Colt, and that she ended up visiting emergency care twice. She also posted a video where she is covered in shaving cream, cream that she claims Colt sprayed on her in order to rile her up.

Reality TV blogger John Yates documented the entire altercation. He posted an image of Colt — whose Instagram account is deactivated — showing the reality star with a split lip “in the spirit of fairness.”

Yates also posted a video where Larissa pleads for help, and accuses her husband of being a pedophile. The final image posted to Yates’ account shows a battered Larissa just “before she was arrested,” though TMZ hasn’t been able to confirm that she was detained by police.