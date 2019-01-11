Ocasio-Cortez Targeted For Criticism By Veteran Democrats, Including Joseph Lieberman

In the less than two weeks that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been in Congress, she’s been frequently criticized by conservative opponents, for everything from her answers in a 60 Minutes interview to a resurfaced video of her dancing while in college. The conservative website the Daily Caller even implied that it was posting a (fake) nude photo of the congresswoman, per a previous report from Inquisitr.

This week, there’s been criticism leveled at the New York congresswoman by another wing of the political spectrum: veteran Democrats.

A Politico piece with the headline “Exasperated Democrats try to rein in Ocasio-Cortez” details how the congresswoman “is already making enemies in the Democratic caucus” and paints a picture of older members of Congress as resentful of Ocasio-Cortez’s high profile and social media savvy. The story quotes “nearly 20 lawmakers and aides.”

“I’m sure Ms. Cortez means well, but there’s almost an outstanding rule: Don’t attack your own people,” Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri told Politico. “We just don’t need sniping in our Democratic Caucus.”

“She needs to decide: Does she want to be an effective legislator or just continue being a Twitter star?” one unnamed House Democrat told the news outlet. “There’s a difference between being an activist and a lawmaker in Congress.”

There’s also criticism of Ocasio-Cortez for her criticism of the rules package passed by the new House majority, as well as her making noises about backing primary challenges to some centrist members.

Politico added that Ocasio-Cortez has “barely been in Congress a week and is better known than almost any other House member other than Nancy Pelosi and John Lewis.”

Another anti-Ocasio-Cortez voice spoke up this week and drew guffaws from many, including the congresswoman herself.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t the future of the Democratic Party: Joe Lieberman” was the headline from a Fox Business segment this week, which Lieberman, the longtime Connecticut Senator who was the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2000.

“With all respect,” Lieberman told Neil Cavuto, “I certainly hope she’s not the future [of the party] and I don’t believe she is.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter.

Lieberman’s comment was sort of incongruous because the 76-year-old former senator hasn’t really been considered a Democrat for quite a long time. After the 2000 ticket lost, Lieberman was re-elected to the Senate in 2004 as an independent after losing a Democratic primary, although he continued to caucus with the Democrats. Then, he endorsed John McCain for president in 2008 and has been largely supportive of Donald Trump during his presidency.