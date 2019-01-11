‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Phyllis Outs JT’s Abuse

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, January 11 bring mass chaos to J.T.’s memorial. Plus, Mia and Arturo snuggle up while Rey and Sharon find themselves stuck together overnight.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) refused to be silenced even though both Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) attempted to stop her. Phyllis revealed in front of Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) and everybody else that J.T. abused Victoria. Reed refused to believe it at first, but Victoria confirmed that Phyllis told the truth even though she didn’t want Reed to find out like that. Reed smashed his dad’s picture and ran upstairs.

Mac (Kelly Kruger) revealed that J.T. abused her, too, and Traci (Beth Maitland) cried at how much J.T. had changed over the years. Billy (Jason Thompson) wondered why Victoria had told Phyllis about the abuse but not him, and Victoria put him off and told him it was a long story. Then, she mentioned how glad she is that Billy is there now. Cane (Daniel Goddard) expressed how sorry he was that Victoria experienced abuse at J.T.’s hand.

Nikki hoped Phyllis could sleep at night after revealing such awful information in front of Reed, and Phyllis told Nikki that she hadn’t slept well since J.T. died. Billy told Phyllis he couldn’t believe how low she’d sunk. Plus, Phyllis couldn’t explain herself to Nick (Joshua Morrow), who was unhappy with what she did.

Later, after the guests left, Reed returned. He asked Victoria questions about what happened, and she told him. Reed sobbed, and the mother and son shared a hug.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) hit black ice and spun out. They didn’t crash into anything, but the car wouldn’t start. A nearby motel had a room, but only one with one bed. They agreed to share the room, and they both called home to explain they had car trouble, but Rey didn’t tell Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) that Sharon was with him. Later, Sharon disrobed while Rey turned his back and Rey took his shirt off. Ultimately, they ended up in bed together back to back.

Speaking of being in bed together, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Arturo (Jason Canela) snuggled in bed together, too, to keep warm because of the broken furnace. Eventually, Arturo’s friend installed a new heater, but not before Mia wished she could have two husbands and she and Arturo nearly kissed, but he backed off at the last moment. Mia realized Sharon and Rey were together when Arturo tried to let Sharon know the furnace was finally fixed. Mia immediately thought the worst and cried while Arturo hugged her.

Finally, at The Ranch, Nick offered to stay, but Nikki said she needed to get some sleep. However, she saw the bloody fireplace poker and screamed. Nick returned, and Nikki told him not to touch it because it’s a murder weapon, and then she revealed she killed J.T.