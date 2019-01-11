‘The Bachelor’ 2019: Colton Underwood Hints That He’s Engaged, Says ‘I Am Happy’

The Bachelor‘s 2019 season has fans dying to know how it all plays out for Colton Underwood. ABC’s new leading man brings a lot of controversy into the season with him, but it seems that all is well that ends well for Underwood.

According to a January 11 report by Hollywood Life, Colton Underwood is happy following the end of his season of The Bachelor, and he’s hinting that he may be engaged to one of the women from the show.

“I am happy of the man I am standing here today and happy at this point in my life,” Colton told the outlet when he was asked how things were currently following the end of filming, and now that the show has started to air.

Underwood went on to say that he was looking for something challenging and fun in his life, as well as getting the feeling that he was ready to settle down and start a family, which is what the show may have given him in the form of a fiance.

“I wanted someone who was going to be fun, spontaneous, challenging — I think that was big for me. Also, just true to who they are and having a sense of who they were and a sense of knowing they could grow and become a better person, too,” Colton stated.

“For me, it was just trying to figure it all out. It took a while. That’s what this show is and that’s what the opportunity was — figure out what’s best or me, and what’s the best fit,” the reality star added.

As many fans of The Bachelor already know, Colton Underwood first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. Colton made it to the final four, but was eliminated following his hometown date, and just before the nerve-wracking fantasy suite dates.

Colton made it known during his time with Becca that he was still a virgin at the age of 26, and that he had previously dated one of Becca’s friends, Tia Booth, who had appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season with Kufrin.

The drama caused a lot of mixed feelings among fans. Later, Underwood headed to Bachelor in Paradise, where he reunited with Booth. The pair were off and on and then hot and heavy before Colton decided that he needed to leave the tropical locale, and end things with Tia.

Soon after he was announced as the new star of The Bachelor, and fans questioned whether or not he was ready for the move following his very recent breakups.

However, spoilers suggest that Colton Underwood does get engaged at the end of the season and that fans will likely go on a wild ride watching him get down on one knee.

The Bachelor airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.