‘Sister Wives’ Family ‘Divided’ Over Big Arizona Move In New TLC Clip

Kody Brown and his wives Meri, Robyn, Janelle, and Christine are making yet another big move from their Las Vegas, Nevada homes to Flagstaff, Arizona, bringing with them an entirely new host of problems as the new season of Sister Wives readies for its debut on TLC.

During this season, relationships are strained and questioned as the family abruptly decides to pack up and leave their homes for a new state and new adventures. In TLC’s teaser clip posted on YouTube, the women’s relationships are tested, as Janelle noted the following.

“When you’re friends and the friendship doesn’t work out you go your separate ways. But when you’re sister wives, you have to suck it up and do what’s good for the family.”

The Brown family patriarch, Kody, remarked that although he liked living in Vegas, he was ready for a new adventure. He also longed to return to the family’s original home state of Utah, despite the fact that the family fled the state after a threat of arrest for practicing polygamy in 2011.

Upon presenting the idea of packing up their extended clan and moving to Arizona, Janelle bit back in the TLC clip, saying to her husband, “I’m not going to do that again. I’m not pulling Gabriel out of high school during his junior year.”

To this, Kody responded that he will eventually “lead [them] to a place they aren’t wanting to go, but [is] going to lead.”

Sister wife Christine was on board with the move to Flagstaff, Arizona, but her daughter Aspyn questioned her father’s motives, stating that she “[feels] like they’re running away from something,” but doesn’t know “what they’re running away from.”

Page Six reported in August of 2018 that the move was due to the fact that the Brown clan said they needed a new place to call home after realizing they didn’t want to grow old in Las Vegas. They said they lived there in “exile” after fleeing Utah under the threat of prosecution following the premiere of their groundbreaking show.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints abandoned polygamy in 1890 and strictly prohibits it today. The Browns consider themselves fundamentalist Mormons, reported Page Six.

The family will likely not be troubled by any lingering issues of arrest, as Page Six noted that Flagstaff police said Brown could not be charged with bigamy because he is legally married to one woman, Robyn Brown. The patriarch says he’s “spiritually married” to the other three women.

The latest season of Sister Wives will return to TLC with all-new episodes on January 20.