Kylie Jenner Continues To Spark Travis Scott Engagement Rumors By Wearing Huge Diamond Ring

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are continuing to spark engagement rumors, although they’re staying mum on all of the speculation that they may be walking down the aisle in the very near future.

According to a January 10 report by Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner has been spotted over the past few weeks wearing a rather large diamond ring on her left hand. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not addressed the rumors or the ring situation, but many fans believe that she and Travis Scott are engaged.

Kylie’s large diamond sparkler has been spotted everywhere from Hollywood to Aspen and has made many appearances on her social media thus far. On Wednesday, Jenner’s bling was seen again when the reality star was seen in Los Angeles, where she lifted her hand to shield the bright California sun out of her eyes, displaying the ring as she did so.

During the outing, Jenner was seen wearing tight, black leggings, which flaunted her famous curves, a black crop top, which allowed fans to get a peek at the new mom’s toned tummy, and an oversize tan coat. Kylie completed her look by sporting a pair of white sneakers and draping a black handbag across her body.

Kylie Jenner’s long, blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in soft curls for the outing, and she wore a more natural makeup look as she hit the streets while she carried her phone in her manicured hand with white polish on the nails.

Recently, Travis Scott spoke to Rolling Stone about his relationship with Kylie, opening up about how she’s the one, and admitting that they’ll get married “soon.”

“We [were] just two kids, f**king around,” the rapper said of the beginning of his relationship with the makeup mogul.

“Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say,'” he added.

“And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.'”

Kylie and Travis, who welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February of 2018, had kept the pregnancy completely quiet and did not comment on it at all. Jenner stayed out of the public eye and did not announce her baby girl until after she was born.

For this reason, fans believe that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would likely keep their engagement and/or wedding quiet as well.