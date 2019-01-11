‘Jersey Shore’ Star Claps Back At Haters Who Say Her Marriage Is On The Rocks

One of the stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is clapping back at haters who continue to criticize their marriage by telling them to mind their own business, reports Us Weekly.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi regularly posts fun photos and videos of herself, her Jersey Shore pals, family friends, and of course, her adorable children, Lorenzo and Giovanna, on social media.

But there is one person who is not prominently featured on her daily vlogs and that is her husband of four years, Jionni LaValle.

“I feel like if I don’t post pictures of Jionni or he doesn’t post pictures with me, it’s like we have marital issues and it’s not even the case,” the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star said to Us Weekly.

“Jionni just wants nothing to do with the spotlight and I’m like, ‘Babe, when you marry me, sometimes we got to take pictures together.’ He’s like, ‘Nah, I’m good.’ I feel like, when people don’t see us together in pictures, it’s like, ‘OK, something must be wrong,'” she revealed.

The couple met in 2010 while Polizzi was filming MTV’s Jersey Shore and the good and bad of the couple’s early relationship was played out in front of the series’ ever-present cameras.

In fact, when the twosome met, Snooki was a little intoxicated, and after a dance-off at the Jersey Shore club of choice, Karma, the couple retreated to the shore house’s infamous “smush room,” where they spent the first of many nights together and a drunken Snooki called LaValle “Bernard” because she couldn’t remember his name.

Flash forward eight years later, and the reality show couple is now expecting their third child together.

“We’re not perfect, you know?” Polizzi said to Us Weekly of their union.

“You have to put effort in and compromise and work on it. We’re not in a bad place. I love him so much.“

Of LaValle’s insistence of remaining out of the spotlight, Polizzi stated to Us Weekly that she thinks people worry “because we never take pictures together and post on Instagram.”

“He hates pictures, he hates his fame life. He likes to be quiet and reserved, which humbles me,” Snooki added.

“We are totally fine. We don’t post our life on social media, but I love him to death and he’s my best friend and he’s just a little shy so leave him alone.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return for a second season on MTV sometime in 2019.