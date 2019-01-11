Kailyn Lowry Reveals This ‘Teen Mom’ Star Will Appear On Her Podcast

Kailyn Lowry of MTV’s hit show Teen Mom 2 has created a second career for herself on the podcast Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley. Together, the two girls provide an entertaining podcast where they talk about all kinds of things and even interview special guests. In the past, some of Kail’s castmates have appeared on the show including Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer and now another fellow Teen Mom star will be making an appearance on the podcast.

On Friday morning, Kailyn took to Twitter to reveal that Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG would be joining the girls on their podcast.

“Cannot wait to have Amber on the podcast!! Y’all haven’t seen the super funny & fun side of her. & hopefully we can laugh & be carefree on the podcast!” Kailyn exclaimed.

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG came to a close with the Backstage Pass special. On the special, unseen moments of the cast in New York City were revealed including Amber explaining that she was ready to quit the show that has helped her share her story with her fans. It was unclear to viewers whether Amber was actually quitting the show for good or if she was simply venting her frustrations.

Amber gave birth to her son, James, in May of 2018. Although her followers on social media may have thought she was doing fantastic based on her initial posts, the reality show star has since opened up and revealed that she had actually been dealing with postpartum depression, giving fans an inside view of how she approaches her recovery.

Kailyn is not the only Teen Mom 2 star with her own podcast. Leah Messer recently launched her own podcast called Life Reboot. The podcast also includes Lindsay Rielly and Brian Scott.

Speaking to US Weekly about her podcast, Leah said it is a “life transformational podcast.”

Like Kailyn, there are guests on Leah’s podcast as well. While Kailyn has already featured a few Teen Mom co-stars on her podcast, Leah revealed if she would have any of her co-stars as guests.

Leah revealed in the same US Weekly interview, “I think I’ll definitely have other Teen Mom stars and other … people that [manager] Lindsay [Rielly] and I both know on. We have an exciting lineup of guests for the next couple of months.”

Kailyn has not yet revealed when the podcast episode with Amber Portwood will be available.