Rita Ora Bulges Out Of Skimpy Black Dress

Rita Ora left little to the imagination in her latest set of sultry social media photos.

On Thursday, January 10, Rita Ora took to her Instagram account to share photos of herself wearing a very low cut black dress, which flaunted her famous curves and showed off the bronzed glow to her skin.

In the photos, Rita is seen sporting the skimpy dress, which showcased her ample cleavage and her tiny waist. Ora has her platinum blonde hair pulled back into a spiky updo, and sports a full face of makeup, which includes dark brows, lashes, and liner, and glowing, radiant skin.

Rita also wears multiple necklaces for a layered effect, and many rings on her fingers. In one photo, the singer gives a sultry stare into the camera as she strikes a sexy pose, flaunting her assets in the snapshot.

In the caption of the photo, Ora says that she is more than happy that the weekend has arrived because she has been working so hard all week on some “amazing” things. She also tells her fans that she is thrilled to share what she’s been working on and believes that it’s going to be a great year for her.

Meanwhile, there was a recent scary moment for Rita Ora. The Daily Mail reports that the singer has had to deal with a stalker, who even came to her house with a suitcase ready to move in with her.

“I had a situation with a stalker and he came to my house and he left his suitcase outside of my door. He was convinced I had asked him to move in and I’ve never spoken to him before and that was a bit freaky; a bit scary,” she revealed.

In addition, 2019 could be a big one for Ora’s love life. Rita has recently been linked to actor Andrew Garfield, who previously dated actress Emma Stone. The pair has been spotted out together on more than one occasion, and sources claim that the singer has confessed she and the former Spiderman star have struck up a romance.

“Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago, but in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal. It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection,” an insider dished.

Fans can follow Rita Ora on Instagram to keep up with her whirlwind life and her latest projects.