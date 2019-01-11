Jayme Closs Was Allegedly Kidnapped By The Man Who Killed Her Parents

'RadarOnline' says that the teen was held by the murderer in his Wisconsin cabin in 'plain sight.'

Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl who disappeared three months ago after her parents were murdered in what appeared to be a home invasion in Wisconsin. Yesterday, Closs was spotted by a dog walker wearing oversized clothing when she ran into the road.

RadarOnline says that a source close to the case says that the teen was held by the man who murdered Closs’ parents in a remote cabin after being “tortured” for months.

Closs was spotted wearing ill-fitting shoes and clothes, flagging down a dog walker and another couple who called 911. The source who spoke to RadarOnline exclusively says that Closs did what she had to do.

“It was a split-second decision. It was live or die. Jayme found an opportunity to escape captivity and she did.”

Neighbors of the man who has been arrested say that he went about his normal daily schedule and nothing seemed amiss. His cabin is located in a neighborhood in a wooded area around seventy miles away from the Closs home and ten miles from the town of Gordon, Wisconsin.

It is being alleged that the point of the initial crime was to kidnap the teenage girl and potentially torture her.

The source continued saying that Jayme Closs is being examined and treated at a local hospital.

“The man had the specific intent to abduct and torture Jayme — she was malnourished and dehydrated.”

Because the investigation is still ongoing, the source was reluctant to go into great detail about what Closs endured.

“The things Jayme went through are so disturbing, so demented and sickening that the most twisted horror director couldn’t recreate it.”

A man in his twenties has been arrested in association with the case, but he has not yet been charged with any crime. He is being held at the Douglas County Jail.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the woman who found Closs is a former social worker. Jeanne Nutter says she heard the girl yelling for help while she was walking her dog, and her training kicked in.

“I went to her and she just sort of grabbed onto me and she told me who she was. I’ve been a social worker my whole life. I was in child protection, so I believe my (child protection) personality just turned on. My goal was to get her someplace safe, to call 911.”

Jayme Closs was last seen on October 15th when she disappeared from her family home near Barron, Wisconsin. Police say the door to the house was kicked in, and the parents, James, 56, and Denise, 46, were found shot to death, and Jayme was missing.