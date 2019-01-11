Scott Disick Spotted Browsing Engagement Rings As He Gets More Serious With Sofia Richie

Scott Disick may be ready to settle down with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tried for years to his former girlfriend and baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, to wear his ring, things are much different with Sofia.

According to a Jan. 10 report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick was recently spotted shopping for engagement rings, and rumors are flying that he’s preparing to pop the question to Sofia Richie, especially now that she and Kourtney Kardashian have bonded.

“Scott was spotted earlier this week at Polacheck’s luxe jewelry store in Calabasas browsing engagement rings, diamond necklaces and other expensive gifts. Polacheck’s is the same high-end jeweler Scott has shopped at many times in the past and has surprised Kourtney with diamond watches and other gifts in the past. But this time it looked like he might have been shopping for Sofia,” an insider dished.

“While he did not buy anything, he spent a lot of time looking at really big diamond engagement rings. The rings that he spent most time looking at and caught his attention must have been at least 5 carats or bigger, costing over $150k,” the source added, revealing that the timing of Scott’s jewelry shopping trip could be in line for a Valentine’s Day marriage proposal to Sofia.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick’s life has gotten a lot easier now that Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian are on good terms. Scott and Sofia have allegedly been living together for months, and Disick decided that it was finally time that the two women in his life settled their differences.

The trio were first spotted having dinner together back in November, and than again only days later. Following rumors of animosity between Kourtney and Sofia, they were photographed on the beach together in Mexico with Scott and the kids for a vacation the weekend before Christmas.

The gang got together again just days later when they packed up Kardashian and Disick’s three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and headed to Aspen with Kourt’s family family to celebrate the New Year.

It seems that things have been sorted out between the threesome for now, but Kourtney may feel differently if Scott and Sofia get engaged, and Richie eventually becomes step-mother to her children.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick and his relationships with Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this year.