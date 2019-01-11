Sofia Richie Strikes Sultry Pose For The Camera In Sexy New Photo

Sofia Richie is looking gorgeous in her latest social media post. The young model decided to post a photo of herself striking a pose for the camera this week.

On Thursday, January 10, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself showing off her modeling skills in a stunning black-and-white photograph.

In the sexy snapshot, Richie, who is currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend and baby daddy Scott Disick, is seen showing some skin in a low cut white top. Her bare shoulders are on full display as she rests her head in her hand.

Sofia’s caramel-colored hair is parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall around her face and down her shoulders and back. Richie wears a wrap around bracelet on her left wrist and a dainty chain around her neck. She also sports natural-looking makeup for the photograph, which includes darkened eyebrows and lashes.

Richie didn’t tag a photographer, makeup artist, or hairstylist in the photograph, nor did she reveal her location, which means that anyone, including her boyfriend Scott, could have snapped the picture.

For the caption, Sofia simply posted a yellow heart and gave no other information about the photo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is reportedly planning to have a family with Scott Disick, especially now that she and Kourtney Kardashian have established a friendly relationship.

Sofia and Kourtney have buried the hatchet and have even started spending significant time together. The weekend before Christmas, Richie, Kardashian, and Disick headed to Mexico with Kourtney and Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, and seemed to have a wonderful time together.

Following the Christmas holiday, the trio took the kids and jetted off to Aspen, where they rang in the New Year with Kourtney’s famous family. The group was spotted shopping, dining, and hitting the slopes for some skiing during their time in Colorado, where Sofia spent a lot of time with her older sister Nicole Richie’s bestie, Paris Hilton.

Following the family bonding, it seems that Sofia is now looking to the future when it comes to her own family with Scott.

“They haven’t been using protection and that’s largely Sofia’s choice. She’s head over heels for Scott and panics at the thought of a life without him,” an insider told Radar Online.

“It’s a terrible premise for a healthy relationship of course, but Sofia’s not thinking straight – and Scott just goes with the flow,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.