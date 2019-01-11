Pregnant Amy Schumer Shares Swimsuit Photo At The Beach

Amy's giving fans just a peek at her baby bump in a black swimsuit.

Comedian Amy Schumer is giving fans just a glimpse at her bump in a swimsuit with a new photo shared on Instagram this week. The pregnant star gave fans a look at her recent tropical vacation on the social media site where she could be seen enjoying some downtime by the ocean in a black swimsuit.

The snap posted on January 10 showed the star relaxing on a sun bed as she looked out towards the ocean. Amy gave fans just a tiny peek at her growing bump, which could just be seen peeking out while covered by her dark bathing suit.

The picture was taken during the I Feel Pretty actress’s recent trip to the Caribbean where she soaked up the sun before welcoming her first child in the coming months.

“Last week we took a last minute trip to @mo_canouan and even tho I vomited the whole way there and back we had a really nice time,” she told her 7.7 million followers in the caption, revealing that she was relaxing on the sand on Canouan island.

“Thank you for having us,” Amy then continued, before jokingly denying that she was being paid to promote the vacation destination. “And no the trip wasn’t free or anything. We loved Canouan island and it’s beautiful people!”

But while Schumer’s latest snap only gave fans a glimpse at her pregnancy curves, it was just last week that the funny lady posted a video of herself running on the sand that revealed her growing bump.

Rocking a white floral bathing suit as she played around on the beach, she joked that she was recreating the infamous Baywatch scenes by running across the beach in her swimwear.

“I puke anything I eat up until 4pm,” Schumer captioned the Instagram clip. “But then I’m like…#baywatch #eyecandy #DandG.”

The Inquisitr reported that Schumer also left very little to the imagination in a picture shared by actress and model Emily Ratakowski’s swimwear line Inamorata on Instagram.

The photo showed Amy flaunting her baby bump and a pretty serious amount of skin in a very skimpy plunging red swimsuit gifted to her from the range.

Posing with her hands in the air, the account uploaded the photo of the actress alongside the caption, “Umm. You guys. @amyschumer and her cute bump rocking the Leucadia. All we can say is…QUEEN!”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Per People, Schumer announced back in October that she was pregnant with her first child with husband Chris Fischer.

A few weeks later, she shared on Instagram that she wasn’t having the easiest time during her pregnancy as she suggested that she’s been battling sickness while carrying her child.

“The last few days have been tough,” Amy said online, using a throwing up emoji in her post. “I’m grateful as hell and know it’s temporary but tough just the same.”