‘The Bachelor’ Mentioned Colton Underwood’s Virginity 27 Times On The Show’s First Episode Per ‘In Style’

Fans of ABC’s The Bachelor were well aware that the show’s titular lead male was indeed a virgin. In fact, it was the biggest draw for fans to watch the latest installment of the franchise. But did the show have to mention it so many times?

In Style did a tongue-in-cheek observation of just how many times Colton Underwood’s virginity was mentioned on the show’s first episode and the count was in the double digits!

The show’s three-hour debut was more like a Dancing with the Stars results show; lots of live segments talks with fans and then, the actual show woven within.

In that three hours, In Style recorded 27 times Underwood’s virginity was mentioned either directly or indirectly.

Underwood’s lack of sexual expertise was a hot topic discussion for the season and ABC is taking full advantage of this twist to the series, which is well-known for lots of hookups and little true commitment despite the premise of the show being a search for true love.

The Season 23 premiere of the show was almost too much for fans to take with the many mentions of sex, having sex or when Underwood would have sex. In Style’s take on the situation was downright hilarious!

The premise was presented to viewers as if the idea of virginity was the most shocking thing in the world. Since Underwood decided to wait for the right person, he’s going to take his time choosing who the lucky girl should be and the idea seems clear enough, but to have it mentioned so many times seems to take the focus away from building a relationship and more about doing the deed.

Here are just some of the times Colton’s virginity was mentioned, both directly and indirectly, on the season premiere per In Style. For their complete list click here.

Host Chris Harrison revealed at one point during the show’s first episode, “He just might lose something along the way.”

A Bachelor fan held a “Utah loves virgins” sign.

One contestant said it was “awesome” that Underwood was a virgin, “but then I’m like… how?” and another remarking, “If I was the person Colton gave his virginity to, I would definitely bring out all the tricks.”

But perhaps our favorite from the InStyle list had to come from contestant Demi who made quite the appropriate remark and summed up the entire season using a food analogy.

“I know that he’s a virgin, which is kind of concerning. If you only ever have a vanilla cupcake, how do you know you don’t like chocolate? How do you know you don’t like strawberry?”

She then added, “I’m the damn confetti cake.”

How many more times will Underwood’s virginity be mentioned throughout the season? Guess fans will just have to wait and see.

Episode two of what appears to be an unpredictable season of The Bachelor airs Monday on ABC.