‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease That Anna Suddenly Goes Blind In Front Of Peter

Anna Devane is one tough cookie, but Thursday’s General Hospital cliffhanger revealed that a medical emergency brings her to her knees. The WSB agent needs help. It’s a good thing that she wasn’t alone at the time. Peter August was having coffee with Anna when she suddenly went into crisis mode.

What is wrong with Anna? According to the previews for Friday, she will unexpectedly lose her eyesight. It all started when she started acting a little funny saying that she had some pain in her head and experienced a bit of dizziness. She assumed it was from her phlebotomy that she had that day. Unfortunately, it wasn’t just a case of dizziness, it was a prelude to her going blind. General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicates that Peter will be helping Anna and that means getting her to the hospital quickly.

Once Finn finds out that Anna has collapsed from sudden blindness, he will be frantic. Those two just confessed their love for each other, so this will make Finn very anxious as to why this happened. He is not about to lose yet another love of his life.

More General Hospital spoilers say that this medical crisis will be pulling Peter and Anna closer together. He was with her when this all took place. They are just getting to know each other and he is finally warming up to his long-lost mother. This event will also pull Maxie into the equation. It’s likely that she will be by Peter’s side through this, as well as being there for Anna.

A seriously scary medical emergency sneaks up on Anna today. Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @finolahughes #GH55 pic.twitter.com/HmvSv7gPkA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 10, 2019

There is no indication as to how long Anna’s blindness will last or what could be causing it. This storyline is sure to bring about plenty of emotions in the coming weeks. Anna is not used to being so vulnerable and having to lean on anyone so much.

Her medical emergency may just bring Robin back into town. Maybe she can be of some help to Finn to figure out what is going on. If Robin does pop up on General Hospital soon, maybe she can also figure out how to cure Oscar Nero’s cancer. Fans have beckoned the writers to bring either Robin or Patrick back to save Oscar’s life. You just never know if they will listen to the pleas. Maybe Robin can be a miracle worker for both of these patients.

As for Anna Devane, her crisis is expected to have quite an impact on many people in Port Charles. Keep watching General Hospital in the coming weeks to see how long Anna’s blindness will last.