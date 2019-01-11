‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast Spoilers: Johnny Bananas And Eva Marie Reportedly Added

The cast list for Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 is reportedly locked in just 10 days before the show’s premiere. Rumors have been swirling on the internet for weeks regarding the 11 houseguests who will make up this season, and the last week has seen a swap in celebrities despite some apparently signing contracts.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Caitlyn Jenner and Bobby Moynihan had signed contracts for the upcoming season of CBBUS but backed out at the last minute due to inequality of pay with the other houseguests. Popular Big Brother spoiler Twitter account @realvegasforsure noted that two houseguests had dropped out, which was then confirmed by other spoiler account @BBSecretSusan. The latter confirmed the two houseguests waving goodbye were the former Olympian and SNL cast member. Official casting and rumors have not been commented on by CBS at this time.

Now, @BBSecretSusan is reporting two replacements have been locked in and revealed the entire cast for the upcoming season in a new tweet. According to the spoiler account, the new cast is as follows: Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge, First Look), Eva Marie (Former WWE superstar), Aubrey O’Day (singer), Calvin Johnson (former NFL player), Carson Kressley (Queer Eye alum), Dina Lohan (Lindsay Lohan’s mother), Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls actor), Sean Spicer (former White House press secretary), Stephen Baldwin (The Usual Suspects actor), Tiffany Pollard (Flavor of Love, I Love New York), and Tonya Harding (former Olympian).

After the news broke from @BBSecretSusan, Johnny Bananas retweeted her spoiler with nothing other than a wide-eyed emoji. Normally, celebrities appearing on CBBUS are not allowed to comment on their participation in the show, but it seems Johnny has worked his way around it if his casting is true. The reality tv star has been appearing on the popular The Challenge franchise for over a decade, which has recently begun integrating Big Brother stars.

Eva has not commented on her casting at this time but many wrestling websites have been reporting on her participation on CBBUS in the last 24 hours. The official cast list is set to be released by CBS this Sunday, just one week ahead of the premiere.

No matter who is participating this time around, fans are hoping it’s a cast of celebrities who are there to play for the entire time. Last season on CBBUS, two cast members basically self-evicted themselves by begging their fellow houseguests to vote them out because they were ready to go home. Keisha Knight-Pulliam and Metta World Peace had Big Brother fans in arms because it ruined the fun of the show.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 debuts on Monday, January 21 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.