Meghan Markle’s ‘Voice’ Taken Away By Royal Family, ‘Just Like They Did To Princess Diana,’ Alleges ‘Express’

Meghan Markle “lost” the unique “voice” she brought to the royal family when she became engaged to Prince Harry in November of 2017, and a royal expert reveals it is the same thing the clan did to Princess Diana, reported Express.

According to royal expert Melanie Bromley, Markle, who has always been outspoken, “lost her ability” to rebuff rumors regarding her personal life since marrying into the House of Windsor.

Since she wed Prince Harry in May of 2018, the Duchess of Sussex has come under public scrutiny, alleges the publication.

Rumors of a rift between Markle and Kate Middleton have surfaced, including a tense confrontation during wedding rehearsals. Issues between Markle and members of her extended family have also added to the drama she cannot comment on since her marriage, as the royal family is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to private matters, preferring to handle certain situations through carefully crafted press releases.

Bromley alleged to Express that Markle is on track to receive the same treatment Princess Diana received in the early days of her marriage with Prince Charles.

“Now she is a member of the Royal Family, she’s lost her voice and is not able to actually say ‘hey, Kate and I are not arguing every Sunday over our roast dinner. We actually get on okay and we have a good friendship and occasionally we disagree like any normal family.’ She’s not able to say that anymore,” Bromley said.

“She’s not able to actually stick up for herself. I don’t think anyone could have prepared her for this level of attention,” the expert alleged to the publication.

“While it was great at first – it looks great on the outside, becoming a duchess, becoming a princess – but it’s horrific. It’s a gilded cage and now she’s under so much negative attention and there’s nothing she can do about it.”

Bromley then remarked to Express that Markle’s introduction into the royal family was swift, just like her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who became engaged to Prince Charles and swiftly moved into Kensington Palace to keep her out of the glare of the paparazzi, who trailed the former nursery school teacher to and from her job and her outings into London. She was just 19-years-old when all this attention occurred. Markle was 36.

“This is what Diana went through. Honestly, the similarities between what she’s going through and what Diana went through initially – before Diana became a saint in the press. When Diana and Charles first got married, it was terrible for Diana. And Meghan is going through the same thing,” remarked Bromley.

A source close to the Duchess of Sussex told US Weekly that Markle is thought not to read tabloid news but is aware of the reports emerging about her. The Duchess of Sussex is believed to find not being able to respond to claims “frustrating” and feels she has “no voice.”

“Not being able to say anything is a debilitating feeling.”

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry are expecting their first child this spring.