Scheana Marie Discusses Extraordinary Amount Of Hate She Gets From Women

Scheana Marie is speaking out against her haters online as the Vanderpump Rules star reveals that she continues to receive an extraordinary amount of negativity from women. Marie is constantly criticized in the comment section of her social media posts and appears to get much more hate from strangers in comparison to her co-stars. Scheana has heard it all in her Instagram and Twitter comment sections, and the reality star is ready to shut it all down in her latest post.

“It amazes me how 99% of my haters are women. It’s 2019. Let’s make this a year of spreading positivity and building each other up instead of tearing each other down. I swear, it literally boggles my mind how much negativity comes from other women. Just bc I’ve put myself on reality tv gives you the right to body shame and insult me? No. I’m on reality tv to entertain, to share my story and to hopefully help others who have gone thru similar situations. Let’s make this a year of supporting each other being happy for one another. #SpreadLoveNotHate,” she wrote.

Scheana received tons of support in her comment section after penning her lengthy post from fellow Bravolebrities. Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Kristen Doute, Billie Lee, Gretchen Rossi, and Hannah Ferrier all applauded their friend for her words about being positive towards one another, but that didn’t stop the trolls for coming for her yet again.

“You’re not important enough to have “haters”. And people genuinely don’t like you bc you’re narcissistic and you take pictures of yourself all day. Seriously, you’re [sic] ego is out of control,” one user commented.

It appears as if Scheana’s post didn’t inspire other women the way she hoped it would, and it definitely didn’t turn away any of her haters.

It’s been a difficult road for the reality star on Vanderpump Rules since it debuted back in 2013. The opening scene of the series started out with Scheana discussing the affair she had with Brandi Glanville’s ex-husband Eddie Cibrian so fans had a bad taste in their mouth from the get-go. The podcaster definitely has come a long way since then but continues to get bashed for her failed relationships that she openly discusses on the show.

Her divorce from Mike Shay and breakup from Rob Parks-Valletta were brave moments to capture on television, but it only encouraged her haters to blame her in the comment sections of her social media posts.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.