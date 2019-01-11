Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Rips Into ‘Snowflake Generation’

‘This generation is looking for a way to be offended.’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has had enough of the constant whining and easily offended ways of generation ‘snowflake’ and has taken it upon his broad shoulders to kick them into touch.

The big man has accused millennials of being too keen to take offense and having less psychological resilience than the generations which have come before.

The legendary wrestler is also sick to his hind teeth of the ‘me, me, me’ attitude of those who constantly complain, wallow in self-pity, and think those who disagree with them should be silenced.

Talking to the Daily Star, ‘The Rock’ snapped, “I don’t have to agree with what somebody thinks, who they vote for, what they voted for, what they think, but I will back their right to say or believe it. That’s democracy.

“So many good people fought for freedom and equality – but this generation are looking for a reason to be offended. If you are not agreeing with them then they are offended – and that is not what so many great men and women fought for.”

The 46-year-old added that he believes the world has become a far more tolerant and better place but the constant moaning is sucking all that positivity up like a black hole with a straw.

“We thankfully now live in a world that has progressed over the last 30 or 40 years. People can be who they want, be with who they want, and live how they want. “That can only be a good thing – but generation snowflake or, whatever you want to call them, are actually putting us backwards.”

When Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gives you a slap you’re going to feel it and perhaps the snowflakes, or the millennials as they’re more commonly known, will sit up and take notice.

S. Savenok / Getty Images for Fast Company

The millennials who came of age at the turn of the new century have long blamed the baby boomers, who were born between 1946 and the early 1960s for keeping house prices inflated, killing off workplace pensions, and for Donald Trump and Brexit. They pretty much swallow the belief, hook, line, and sinker that the boomers have ruined their future.

The boomers, on the other hand, believe the millennials to be superficial and work shy. More obsessed with Facebook likes and selfies than anything of substance and incapable of believing they are not the center of the universe.

With the two generational camps perpetually at each other’s throats, they’ve both become too blinkered and self-obsessed to notice there is another player in this game and that is Generation X.

The ”work hard and play hard’ generation is the one that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is part of and he obviously feels it’s time for Generation X to start laying down the law and telling big brother and little brother exactly how it’s gonna be from here on in. In other words, put up or shut up.