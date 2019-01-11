Priyanka Chopra Swings In Her Bikini In New Video Shared By Nick Jonas

Priyanka was showing off her bikini body on a beach swing in a sweet video posted by her new husband.

Nick Jonas shared a sweet video of his new wife Priyanka Chopra enjoying some time on a swing in her bikini as the couple soak up the sun on their honeymoon. Per Hindustan Times, Jonas took to Instagram Stories this week to post a clip of his new wife having some fun on a beach swing as they enjoyed some downtime together by the water.

The cute clip shared via the former Jonas Brother’s social media showed Chopra rocking a bright yellow bikini as she swung back and forth on the swing, which was hanging up by a piece of rope in between two palm trees.

Nick began the video by focusing on himself, before turning the camera around to give the world a glimpse of the actress as she smiled from ear to ear while taking in the stunning scenery and the sound of the waves crashing to the shore.

Jonas then panned the camera to give fans a better view of the beach, showing off a romantic wooden table for two by the ocean surrounded by palm trees as they hit the Caribbean sands together just a few weeks after tying the knot with a seriously huge celebration in India – Chopra’s home country – last month.

He simply captioned the video he shared with his 19.7 million followers on the social media site with a red heart emoji.

As well as giving fans a glimpse at his new wife in her bikini during their romantic tropical getaway, the “Jealous” singer also shared a sweet photo of himself and Priyanka posing together by the pool.

Taking to Instagram on January 10, Nick posted a snap that showed his new wife embracing him from behind with a huge smile on her face as he looked off into the distance.

Writing in the caption, the musician said, “Mr. & Mrs. Jonas.”

Nick and Priyanka have certainly made no secret of their romance over the past few months, sharing various glimpses inside their loved-up life on social media as well as several photos and videos from their huge Indian wedding in December.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The couple has also continually gushed over one another in interviews, with Jonas most recently describing his wife as being his “partner for life” while chatting with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

“It was kind of an instant thing,” he said of Priyanka. “I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key.”