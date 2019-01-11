Demi Rose Showcases Insane Body In Barely-There Bikini While On Lunch Date In Mexico

Demi Rose posted her revealing outfit on Instagram, so that her whooping 8 million followers could follow her risque fashion choices while on vacation in Mexico.

And a few hours later, the social media sensation was spotted putting on an extremely busty display as she paraded her incredible bikini body in a black two-piece while heading out for lunch with her beau, DJ Chris Martinez — from the Martinez Brothers.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 23-year-old looked stunning in a keyhole bikini top, one which showcased her world-famous assets and showed off her toned stomach. Her perfectly-shaped hourglass figure was also on display. The low-cut bottoms also offered a full view of her perky derriere, and she completed her beach look with a black lace kimono and black sandals. Demi — who rose to prominence when she dated Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga — also picked her accessories wisely, opting for a stylish Valentino handbag and a pair of cool cat-eye sunglasses.

Looking lovingly at her from across the table at the hip beach club in Tulum was her now-official boyfriend, Chris — who rocked a loose-fitting striped shirt, a pair of patterned shorts, and black and white sneakers. He completed his look with a black cap and white sunglasses, proving that he is as stylish as his bombshell of a girlfriend. The two went public last year, after they were spotted making out.

And while she has built quite a name for herself in the modeling industry, Demi has previously expressed her desire to move to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

“Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films,” she said in an interview with the Sun.

Moving to California would also mean that she would be living closer to people who inspire her — such as Kim Kardashian, to whom she’s thankful for making the hourglass physique fashionable again.

“I have an amazing life traveling the world and showing off curves to rival the Kardashians. I love the best parties, yachts and fast cars — but deep down I’m just a kid from Sutton Coldfield who got lucky,” she told the newspaper.

Her incredible figure isn’t easy to achieve, and Demi has spoken out about her strict fitness and diet regime. Her diet is primarily based on vegetables and protein, while avoiding all things fat and sugar.