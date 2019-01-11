Ariana Madix Defends Herself After James Kennedy Calls Her A Follower

The SUR bartender is sticking by her decision to disinvite James to her winter-themed birthday party.

One of the only remaining friends James Kennedy has among the cast of Vanderpump Rules is Ariana Madix. Ariana and boyfriend Tom Sandoval have given James more chances and are more understanding of their DJ pal than the rest of their crew, but that doesn’t always stop James from taking jabs at them as well. For most of Season 7 so far, James has been throwing punches in his confessional interviews at Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Lala Kent. As of last Monday’s episode, Ariana got a jab thrown her way as well.

James was disinvited to Ariana and Stassi Schroeder’s joint birthday party after the ladies decided it was best he stay away to avoid conflict with the rest of their guests. After he learned the news at a Vanderpump Dogs event, James admitted in his confessional that he always thought Ariana was a leader, but these days was more like a follower. Apparently, the DJ felt Ariana was following suit with the rest of the cast, who no longer wanted him around and disinvited him to activities. After Ariana saw the interview on Monday night’s episode, she responded to his diss on Twitter.

“Quite a reach calling me a ‘follower’ bc i want to enjoy my own birthday party! Sorry @itsjameskennedy, 2 hrs with you at the party isn’t worth fighting with everyone else all day and you know it! Can’t i just have fun pleaaaaaaasssssssse,” Ariana tweeted.

The SUR bartender clearly wasn’t too upset with James’s diss, and played things off quite well in her tweet. It seems things are still okay between the former co-workers, as James responded to her post shortly after it was shared.

“CAN I JUST HAVE FUN PLEAS3?” he commented on her post with a sad emoji.

James might have been banned from Ariana and Stassi’s winter-themed birthday bash, but the ladies still let his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, attend. Despite not having James on her arm, Raquel went in confident as ever and still needed to defend herself, her boyfriend, and their relationship to Stassi, Katie, and Kristen Doute, who continued to bash James for his very poor behavior and treatment of women.

After viewing the episode himself, James thought people were a little too interested in his relationship and shared his sentiments on Twitter.

“This isn’t my kind of party anyway honestly – secondly can Kristen get her fingers out of Raquel’s drink? #obsesssed,” he tweeted with a laughing emoji.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo