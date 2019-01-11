Is Catelynn Lowell Close To Giving Birth? ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Gives Fans First Look At Baby’s Room

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are expecting another child together. The Teen Mom OG couple made the announcement in September, 2018. Now, fans are getting the first look at the baby’s room.

On Thursday night, Catelynn took to Instagram to share a photo of the baby’s room. She posted a photo of the crib with a baby blanket draped over the side. In front of the crib is a rug.

With the photo, Catelynn included the following caption.

“Starting to do little girls room!!! #blessed #socute”

This will be the third child for Catelynn and Tyler. Fans met the couple in 2009 when they appeared on the hit MTV show, 16 and Pregnant. Faced with a pregnancy at a young age, the couple made the difficult decision to place their baby up for adoption. The decision was not an easy one and fans have watched the couple over the past several years as they have dealt with the open adoption.

Catelynn gave birth to their daughter, Nova, in January of 2015 and they married later that year in August.

When they announced the pregnancy, Catelynn revealed that they had not planned on having a baby so soon and that the pregnancy was a surprise. Pictures of Catelynn dressed in a red dress, cradling her baby belly were posted along with the announcement.

About the pregnancy, Catelynn opened up to Us Weekly.

“We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected,” she said.

They revealed that they will be adding another little girl to their family. The couple has even revealed the name that they plan to call their baby.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Tyler revealed the baby name he and Catelynn chose.

“We wanted to keep Lee in there ’cause [of our daughter] Novalee, so we just played around with it and then Tezlee [came up.] I sent Cate a whole list of different names, of ones that I looked at, saw or kind of combined myself and she took that one!”

Although Catelynn is preparing the room for her baby, she likely won’t be giving birth for a few more weeks. She told Radar Online that her due date is March 6. Of course, due dates aren’t always completely accurate, so it is possible Cate could give birth to her daughter before that.

On January 9, Cate revealed on Instagram that she was 32 weeks pregnant.

“Baby girl will be here sooner than we think!!! 32 weeks today! #cantwaittomeetyou #babygirl”

Even though Catelynn still has a few weeks to go before the arrival of her baby girl, fans are enjoying the updates she shares on social media, including the new photo of the baby’s room.