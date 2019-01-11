Britney Spears New Album On Hold Amid Her Father’s Health Concerns

Britney Spears recently announced that she would not be able to follow through with her Las Vegas residency for her show Domination. The Baby One More Time singer revealed that her father, Jamie Spears, had some health issues and that she needed to put her family first. This meant putting her work, like her residency on hold. New reports reveal that the Domination show is not the only thing that Spears will be putting on hold, though. A new album was reportedly in the works as well, but that too has been put on hold.

According to Variety, Justin Tranter confirmed that he was working with Spears on the album saying, “I’m beyond excited to be involved,” but did not give any other details.

According to Billboard, Tranter tweeted responding to an article about the album, “Chill bops. Full on bops. The whole spectrum of bops,”

It is unclear when the album was expected to be released, but with her father’s health concerns, fans may have to wait sometime for new music from Spears.

Larry Rudolph, who is Spears’ manager, told Variety, “Everything is on hold right now until Jamie is better. But once he is, she will resume working on the album with Justin. Right now, she’s taking some time off to deal with these family issues.”

Spears took to her social media accounts last Friday to reveal the heart-breaking news about her father. Posting to Instagram, Spears uploaded a photo of herself as a child with her mother and father. With the photo she explained her difficult decision and explained to fans that her father has been having health concerns. The singer said she needed to put her “focus” and “energy” on her family.

The 37-year-old singer burst onto the music scene when she was just 16-years-old. Her song Baby One More Time became wildly popular and Spears fame only rose from there. After her debut album, she released Oops!… I Did It Again in 2000. Spears was no stranger to the entertainment business before her musical success, though. She appeared on The Mickey Mouse Club with a star-studded cast that included Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling, and Christina Aguilera.

Spears has not posted to social media since her announcement on January 4, 2019. Writing to her over 21 million Instagram followers she thanked them for their support.

She ended her post saying, “I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.”