Convict Gary Olivia Claims He Watched JonBenet Ramsey Die In Shocking Confession

JonBenet Ramsey’s murder has been one of the most shocking, confusing, and mysterious unsolved murders in history, and a new chapter has just opened up with the shocking confession of convict, Gary Oliva.

According to a Jan. 10 report by the Daily Mail, a convict named Gary Olivia, who is currently in prison serving a 10-year sentence for child pornography admitted to killing JonBenet Ramsey in shocking letters sent to his former classmate, music publicist, Michael Vail.

“I never loved anyone like I did JonBenet and yet I let her slip and her head bashed in half and I watched her die. It was an accident. Please believe me. She was not like the other kids.”

“JonBenet completely changed me and removed all evil from me. Just one look at her beautiful face, her glowing beautiful skin, and her divine God-body, I realized I was wrong to kill other kids. Yet by accident she died and it was my fault. I pleaded guilty to the murder of JonBenet as well as countless charges of assaults and sexual abuse against many children, there were various agreements made by me and the court which I signed many pages,” Oliva added.

Meanwhile, the Boulder Police Department released a statement revealing that they are aware of Gary Olivia’s possible involvement in JonBenet’s murder. The statement also reveals that the information has been passed on to the proper investigators, and that the department will not comment on the status of the investigation.

JonBenet Ramsey’s body was found at her Boulder, Colorado home on Dec. 26, 1996. Michael Vail says that Gary Olivia called him that same night sobbing in tears and revealing that he had “hurt” a little girl in the Boulder area.

Michael claims that he called the Boulder police multiple times about the phone conversation with Gary, but that they never responded to his calls.

JonBenet’s case is mysterious for so many reasons, including a ransom note that demanded $118K in exchange for the young beauty queen. However, the handwriting in the note does not match that of Gary’s in his handwritten confession letters.

Ramsey was found hours after she was reported missing in the basement of her home. There have been so many suspects over the years, including the little girl’s own parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, as well as her older brother, Burke, who recently settled a $750 million lawsuit against CBS for calling him his sister’s killer in a special about her murder.