Taylor Hill Flaunts Her Enviable Body In Bikinis And Daisy Dukes For Sexy Shoot At The Skatepark

Victoria’s Secret model Taylor Hill enjoyed some well deserved vacation time over the holiday season, but it appears she’s now hard at work, as the Daily Mail reported the 22-year-old beauty modeled a collection of bikinis and a pair of dangerously short shorts for her latest photo shoot in Venice Beach.

On Thursday, January 10, the brunette bombshell, best known for her work with the popular lingerie company, was spotted in the California beach town modeling a number of sexy ensembles for her most recent job, sure to send the hearts of passersby racing.

In the first barely-there outfit, Taylor donned a pair of tiny, light blue bikini bottoms with a sexy cutout on the sides, which she paired with a tiny crop top. The model gave the look a bit of edge with checkered high top Vans sneakers, and flashed her incredibly toned stomach as she raised an oversized bottle of Victoria’s Secret Tease Dreamer perfume high above her head.

Taylor’s next outfit borrowed a piece from the first; she kept the skimpy crop top T-shirt on, but this time covered up a little with a pair of dangerously short light-wash denim Daisy Duke shorts. With her enviable abs still on display, Taylor stretched across a skate park ramp surrounded by several skateboards for the steamy shoot.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel ditched the crop top for her next two outfits, but kept the denim shorts, instead pairing them with two bold colored bikini tops that did the model nothing but favors. In one shot, the Illinois native wore a sunflower yellow ribbed swim suit top that featured a sexy keyhole cutout and tie in the middle.

She swapped out the bright yellow for an even brighter red bikini top the provided much less coverage for the model’s bosom, cinching at the middle to show off an ample amount of cleavage as she continued posing around the skate park.

While Taylor’s photo shoot today was for Victoria’s Secret, the model has also worked with brands such as Fendi, Balmain and Givenchy, and recently revealed to her incredible 12.2 million followers on Instagram that she will be the new global ambassador for Ralph Lauren’s fragrance, Romance, working alongside her real-life boyfriend, Michael Stephen Shank, for the campaign.

“Doing this with Michael was a whole different experience,” Taylor said of her new collaboration to RL Mag. “We know each other so well it felt like just another day of our life. We were cracking jokes with the crew, and they just so happened to be filming us the whole time.”