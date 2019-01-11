Jessica Simpson Posts Swollen Foot Photo, Then Uses Chicken Instead Of Ice For Swelling

Jessica Simpson asks fans for help as her foot and ankle have blown up to almost twice the size, which is seen in a photo posted online.

Jessica Simpson just put out a call for help and that call went out to all her 4.4 million followers on Instagram. Once you see the picture she’s posted of her swollen ankle and foot, you can understand why she’s looking for home remedies.

The 35-year-old actress, singer, and reality show star-turned-business mogul is pregnant with her third child. Her swollen appendage looks at the very least uncomfortable.

Her fans were happy to oblige, but many suggested she contact her doctor, as that is one very swollen foot in the picture, which is seen below. Others suggested elevating her feet, including the famous Dr. Pimple Popper.

Dr. Sandra Lee has gained fame popping pimples during her primetime TV show, Dr. Pimple Popper.

“As often as you can keep off your feet and keep your feet elevated to let gravity encourage the fluid to go the other direction and away from your feet and ankles. And then just have that beautiful baby and it will all go back to normal,” she told Jessica Simpson.

Another famous face chimed in as well. Actress Odette Annable put her two cents in about Jessica’s swollen foot and ankle. She said she had a similar bout with a swollen foot and reminded Jessica of her experience.

“Omg remember mine looked like that in St. Barths? Keep those feet up girl!!!” Annable wrote.

The Daily Mail described Jessica Simpson’s foot and ankle as a “bloated but beautiful appendage.” They also share that Jessica has raided the freezer for some relief from the swelling.

Jessica confessed that a lot of people have suggested she use ice. She’s not equipped with an ice pack at home so she used, well, in her own words, “I just used chicken.”

This pregnancy was a little bit of a surprise for the mom-of-two and her husband, Eric Johnson. The couple commented last year that they were happy as a family of four. Two kids suited them just fine and they had no intention of growing their family at the time. Clearly, times have changed for the famous couple.

Jess and Eric have a beautiful daughter, Maxwell, who is 6-years-old. They also have a handsome 5-year-old son named Ace. When they learned baby No. 3 was on the way, both Jessica and Eric were surprised. According to sources, that surprise gave way to the overjoyed feeling of adding another offspring to their family.

For now, it looks like Jessica’s busy getting that foot back to normal size. Hopefully, Jessica’s chicken remedy puts her on the road to recovery. For those who remember Jessica’s reality TV show, Newlyweds, let’s hope it’s not Chicken of the Sea.

That show followed Jessica and then-husband Nick Lachey as a newlywed couple in one of the first reality shows to hit the TV screen. The video below offers a reminder of Jessica’s Chicken of the Sea confusion.