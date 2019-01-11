Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Cleavage & Legs In Super Short Dress

Kourtney Kardashian may be the oldest Kardashian/Jenner sibling, but she’s not letting that stop her from showing some skin on social media.

On Thursday, Jan. 10, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a sexy new snapshot of herself wearing a skimpy outfit, where she flaunts her famous curves for her followers to see.

In the picture, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen sporting a blue metallic mini dress. The skimpy gown is very low cut, and puts Kourtney’s ample cleavage on full display. The dress is also very short, and barely falls past Kardashian’s curvy backside, as she shows off her lean legs in the picture.

Kourtney also flaunts a deep tan, and a full face of make up, which includes a bronzed glow, the sparkle of highlighter, darkened eyebrows and lashes, and a nude lip color. The reality star also has white polish on her fingernails.

In the picture, the mother-of-three has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled straight, as it falls down her back as she rests her head on her shiny mane.

Kourtney lays on a bed with white sheets and blankets on it, and holds a gold, diamond encrusted clutch shaped like an old school cellphone to her ear. “Wrong number,” Kardashian captions the picture.

As previous reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has recently struck up a friendship with Sofia Richie, who currently dates the reality star’s former longtime boyfriend, and the father of her children, Scott Disick.

Scott and Sofia have been dating for over a year, and are said to be very serious. The couple are even allegedly living together. Recently, Kourtney decided that it was time to establish a relationship with Sofia, especially since she spends so much time with the reality star’s three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Now, rumors are flying that Richie may actually be looking to start a family of her own with Disick.

“They haven’t been using protection and that’s largely Sofia’s choice. She’s head over heels for Scott and panics at the thought of a life without him. It’s a terrible premise for a healthy relationship of course, but Sofia’s not thinking straight – and Scott just goes with the flow,” an insider told Radar Online.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season later this year.