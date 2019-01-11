NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Consider Anthony Davis As A ‘Potential Bridge To A New Era,’ Per ‘The Ringer’

Do the Warriors still need Anthony Davis?

The Golden State Warriors aren’t afraid to take chances whenever they find an opportunity to upgrade their roster, even if it means sacrificing some players that made huge contributions to their success. This is proven by their decision to go after Kevin Durant in the summer of 2016 and their acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins in the recent free agency. Like any other team in the league, the Warriors want to build a dynasty that lasts for years.

The Warriors entered the 2018-19 NBA season as the heavy favorite to win the NBA championship. However, the Warriors aren’t expected to be quiet when a player like New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis becomes officially available on the trade market. According to Dan Devine of The Ringer, the Warriors have long been interested in Davis, as they see him as a “potential bridge to a new era.”

“The Warriors have also long had interest in Davis as a potential bridge to a new era in their dynastic operation, though finding a package the Pelicans would take that doesn’t include Durant or Stephen Curry would be pretty tough,” Devine said. “A Davis deal could alter the face of the league, and in today’s NBA, teams start getting ready for that sort of opportunity years in advance. Don’t expect the chance to make a slight upgrade to their rotation now to get in the way of that, even for teams with a chance to win the championship this season.”

Wrote about the four draft picks the Celtics could potentially have this year and their role in a possible Anthony Davis trade: https://t.co/lfkpphe7eX (ESPN+) — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) January 10, 2019

Anthony Davis would surely love the idea of being part of the Warriors’ dynasty. Davis, who is eligible for a massive contract extension next summer, said that he’s more interested in building a legacy than fattening his bank account. However, it remains unknown if the Warriors can convince the Pelicans to trade Davis to Golden State without sacrificing one of Kevin Durant or Stephen Curry.

A year ago, the Pelicans might have accepted a trade package that included Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Thompson has started to regain his All-Star form, but Green is currently struggling and is no longer a reliable option from beyond the arc. If the Pelicans ever decide to move their lone superstar, teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics could offer a better trade package to New Orleans.

Trading Anthony Davis means that the Pelicans are ready to go in a different direction. In exchange for Davis, the Pelicans will surely demand trade assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.