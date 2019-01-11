WWE News: WWE Has Teamed Up With Poppy To Create The Theme For ‘NXT TakeOver: Phoenix’

It's a combination that no one saw coming, but it could be successful.

In a little over two weeks, WWE will present NXT TakeOver: Phoenix and there is a great card already in place for the fans who will be attending. There is a lot of star power on this card with multiple championship matches scheduled, but things just became extremely unique. Triple H has announced that the theme song for the NXT TakeOver event in Arizona is going to be “X” from singer and YouTube personality Poppy.

Some people may not understand this partnership, but no one can possibly say that WWE doesn’t know how to market the company. No matter what, they are going to partner and associate themselves with others who can bring in an audience that may not normally watch wrestling.

Vince McMahon and Triple H know they are already aimed at wrestling fans, but this will help bring in others.

Less than two months ago, Poppy released the video for “X” on YouTube, and it already has more than 3.4 million views. The 24-year-old music sensation knows how to bring in an audience and her unique style is certainly going to draw a lot of attention which it already has done.

On Wednesday, Poppy took to Twitter to make the announcement which wasn’t overly clear. It may be needless to say, though, but her fans were a bit shocked. At the same time, WWE and NXT fans were a bit confused by what this may have had to do with NXT TakeOver: Phoenix.

While more than 191,000 Twitter followers were excited for what was to come for Poppy, WWE fans still weren’t sure what to make of the announcement. Well, things were a bit cleared up when Triple H retweeted another post from Poppy which showed stickers of him and included one of his old catchphrases.

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix will take place on January 26, 2019, from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Right now, the card only has three matches on it, but there is a very good chance that more matches could be added before the event date.

NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Aleister Black

NXT Women’s Championship: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair

NXT Tag Team Championship: The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong (c) vs. The War Raiders

When the stars of NXT come together in Arizona, they are going to put on another great show with NXT TakeOver: Phoenix. Honestly, fans never really know what they’re going to get when it comes to these events, but usually, it’s much better than expected. Now, Triple H and WWE have introduced Poppy as the one providing the theme song for the pay-per-view and it caught many people on both sides by surprise.