Sara Sampaio Shows Off Cleavage And Her Well-Toned Body In A Tight Leopard-Print Ensemble On Instagram

After vacationing in the Maldives, from where she posted lots of risque bikini photographs on Instagram, Portuguese beauty Sara Sampaio is back to her modeling work. The 27-year-old hottie recently treated her 7.3 million fans and followers to some new photographs, which were captured for the Chilean fashion magazine, Issue.

Sara shared not one or two, but eight snaps from the photoshoot where she looked gorgeous and her photogenic face proved that she was born to be a model. In the first photograph, Sara is featured wearing a skin-tight leopard-print ensemble which she teamed with a pair of high-heeled boots. Sara let her brown tresses down and wore minimal makeup. In the next photograph, Sara is seen wearing a low-cut printed top which allowed her to flaunt her enviable cleavage. The model hardly wore any makeup, which made her look even sexier.

In another snap, Sara looked incredibly beautiful in a back, one-shoulder dress that accentuated her curves. The model wore a black lip color to pull off a very glamorous look and accessorized with a black purse studded with gold buttons.

The post in question amassed 493,000 likes and more than 2,200 comments where fans and followers showered Sampaio with compliments.

“You look gorgeous in all the photographs, Sara. Why are you so beautiful?” one fan commented.

“How can you keep getting better and better each day?” another mentioned. While another commentator wrote that Sara is better looking than other supermodels, like Kendall Jenner.

Sara also shared some up-close images with her fans which convinced everyone that she is blessed with natural beauty and doesn’t need makeup to transform her looks. Some fans also commented that the stunner is way more beautiful than all the beauty icons who have fake lips.

“I love you, Sara. You have an incredibly-beautiful smile. Keep smiling,” one of her admirers said. While another one said that Sara is gorgeous, and it seems as if God took extra time to create her. One person also commented that unlike Instagram pictures of other celebrities that have filters so that they “all look the same,” Sara’s new picture is natural and different.

“[This pic is so] authentic! My mind woke up when I saw this picture of you. It’s perfect.” Although Sara has been modeling since the age of 16, she said in an interview that it was Victoria’s Secret that became a major breakthrough in her career. According to an article by Portuguese Shoes, the model said the following.