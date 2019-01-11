‘Vikings’ Season 5, Episode 18 Preview: Lagertha Returns And Freydis Gives Birth

Hvitserk also appears to double-cross Ivar, and Ubbe meets with the Danes.

The second half of Season 5 of History Channel’s Vikings has turned into a bloodbath as characters are being culled in increasing waves. So, will Episode 18 continue this trend or will things finally settle down?

History Channel provides the following synopsis for Episode 18, titled “Baldar.”

“Hvitserk is severely tested. Floki makes an amazing discovery. Freydis gives Ivar a surprise. Ubbe negotiates with three Danish kings that have massed their armies in Reading, but the negotiations may have a perilous outcome.”

For those fans who know their history, Baldar, also known as Baldur or Baldr, is a Norse god. In particular, Baldar is the son of Odin and Frigg. So, this means that the upcoming episode of Vikings could somehow tie in with the sagas surrounding Baldar.

However, Ivar the Boneless has also referenced the fact that he would like his wife, Freydis (Alicia Agneson), to name their son Baldar, so the title could also be a reference to the birth of this child in Episode 18 of Vikings Season 5, something that is shown in the trailer for the upcoming episode.

And as Carter Matt points out, with the birth of Freydis’ child, it seems likely that Ivar will now turn his attention back to England. Of course, while Ivar may think he is returning to join with King Harald Finehar (Peter Franzen), what fans discovered in Episode 17 of Vikings is that Harald has now tentatively sided with Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), who is determined to reclaim Kattegat for himself. So, it may not be the best time for Ivar to leave his kingdom in Episode 18.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

And, for those fans who have been desperate for news of the famous shieldmaiden, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), the new promo clip for Vikings also delivers in that department as well. The Episode 18 clip opens with Judith (Jennie Jacques) questioning whether she has just seen Lagertha.

“Lagertha is that you,” Judith asks before an image of a disheveled and apparently frightened Lagertha is shown.

The clip is tantalizingly short regarding Lagertha’s appearance and doesn’t give any clue as to Lagertha’s upcoming storyline in Episode 18 of Vikings other than Judith being involved. This also means that Lagertha is, potentially, still in Wessex.

The promo clip also shows details about Hvitserk’s (Marco Ilso) diplomatic trip, which his brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), sent him on in Episode 17 of Vikings. However, it appears that rather than scope things out with Olaf the Stout, Hvitserk is determined to rally an army against Ivar, who he describes as a “tyrant” in the clip.

Ubbe’s (Jordan Patrick Smith) meeting with the new Viking threat in Wessex is also touched upon in the new promo clip.

You can view the clip for Episode 18 of Vikings Season 5 below.

Vikings returns to History Channel on Wednesday, January 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.