‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Leaves Rehab Early, After Just 10 Days

Ten days after entering rehab, Bam Margera left treatment, saying that he was bored and believes he can continue his fight for sobriety at home. Us Weekly Magazine reports that the Jackass star wrote an eight-page letter to fans explaining why he felt it was time to leave before completing his third stint in rehab.

The 39-year-old posted a lengthy handwritten note on social media saying that he felt like he didn’t need to be in treatment because he didn’t require any detox or medication, unlike other addicts, who require medication and supervision while they detox from alcohol. He says that this made him question why he was in the Bay Area facility.

He also said that his friends, Brandon Novak and Steve-O, had a bigger problem than he did and required treatment to get sober. His problem, he believes, is that he drinks when he gets bored. He also wrote that he believes that since he doesn’t abuse pills and is rarely in a position to take cocaine these days, that he would be better off at home.

“I realized when I’m bored is when I drink,” Margera wrote. “Well in rehab I am bored 50 percent of the time so I figured out that when boredom sets in and alcohol is off limits, that’s when I get creative as f–k.”

He wrote that he believes he can be more productive and creative at home.

“So now I am excited with ideas and energy and creation which makes me have no temptation to drink because I am so busy NOT BEING BORED,” he continued.

He also said that because the facility wouldn’t let him handle business calls or use the gym, he asked to be discharged.

He went on to say that he would be surrounded by sober family, friends, and coaches, so he wouldn’t be alone in his home recovery.

“Thanks to the rehab, bye to the rehab … Now I realize that the party is over and I want to say goodbye to alcohol for good so I can finish the mission I remember clearly what I am supposed to do here,” he concluded.

In the letter, Margera also said that he relapsed this summer after six months of sobriety when he was robbed at gunpoint in Columbia in July.

Margera’s friend and Jackass co-star, Brandon Novak, told TMZ that he was upset that his friend decided to leave treatment early and didn’t agree with the decision. He said that he and Margera’s family staged an intervention last year because they were concerned about his drinking. He added that he is worried that his friend could end up killing himself with his addiction.