Australian Model-Turned-Actor Travis Fimmel Finally Joins Instagram And The Internet Rejoices

The Australian actor has long shunned social media in favor of keeping his private life, well, private.

It has been a big day news-wise for Travis Fimmel. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it was recently announced that Fimmel would be returning to the small screen with TNT’s upcoming sci-fi series, Raised by Wolves. However, it is his new Instagram account that is probably the most exciting news, according to many of his fans.

Fans of Aussie model-turned-actor Travis Fimmel have long lamented the fact that the star has shunned social media. While he shot to fame as a Calvin Klein model, Fimmel preferred to keep a low key when it came to his private life. However, the actor has finally decided to take on his first social media presence with a new Instagram account, which was founded yesterday.

And, in the span of only one day, the star has managed to amass over 424,000 followers. Many of these new followers just couldn’t believe that the star had finally bowed to peer pressure and taken on a social media presence after such a long time.

Fimmel’s new account has already been verified by Instagram and features a single image. The picture is of Travis wearing a beanie. The star is pointing to some writing on his forehead.

“Hey, Insta it’s me,” the writing reads.

As Metro points out, Fimmel’s fellow co-stars from History Channel’s Vikings quickly welcomed him to Instagram.

Alyssa Sutherland, who played Fimmel’s second wife, Aslaug, in the historical drama series also posted her own commentary on the monumental event.

“There were few things that were certain in life,” her Instagram post reads. “Gravity, the sun rises in the east, I can never stop at ‘just a couple’ of Doritos and Travis Fimmel doesn’t do social media…”

But it is the fans’ reactions on social media to the new account that are the real stars of the show.

Already, his legion of fans has taken to Twitter to voice their excitement on the fact Travis Fimmel finally has a social media account. Many fans are so excited that they simply can’t contain themselves.

“#TravisFimmel verified has 419K followers on @instagram in one day,” said one fan in a tweet.

“Travis Fimmel finally got IG and all is right in the world,” another fan tweeted.

Those who run unofficial fan sites for the celebrity are also glad they don’t have to continue to point out fake accounts anymore. This comes after reports of a recent spate of people pretending to be Fimmel in order to extract money from mistaken fans.